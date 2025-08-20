Lib Work Joins Bitcoin Wave with $3.3M Treasury Strategy for 2025

TLDR

Lib Work, a Japanese 3D housing firm, has announced a Bitcoin treasury strategy worth 500 million yen, or $3.3 million.

The company plans to acquire Bitcoin between September and December 2025 to hedge against inflation and prepare for global expansion.

Over 289 companies worldwide now hold more than 3.67 million BTC, with Lib Work joining this growing trend of Bitcoin treasury adoption.

Lib Work’s decision reflects a broader movement in Japan’s corporate sector, where more companies are turning to cryptocurrency holdings.

Japan’s favorable regulatory environment and potential tax reforms are driving increased corporate interest in Bitcoin treasury strategies.

Lib Work, a Japanese 3D housing manufacturer, has announced a new Bitcoin treasury strategy. The company plans to acquire Bitcoin worth 500 million yen ($3.3 million) between September and December 2025. This strategic move aims to hedge against inflation and prepare for future international expansion.

The decision follows a growing trend among Japanese firms adopting Bitcoin treasury strategies. Over 289 companies globally now hold more than 3.67 million BTC, valued at around $418 billion. Lib Work, citing inflationary pressures, believes Bitcoin offers a better alternative to cash deposits.

Lib Work’s Strategy for Bitcoin Acquisition

Lib Work’s phased approach to acquiring Bitcoin is designed to protect its assets. The company will buy the cryptocurrency gradually over the next year to manage risks. “We see Bitcoin as a crucial part of our strategy to prepare for future challenges,” said a Lib Work spokesperson.

https://x.com/LibWork_jp/status/1957286371359383648

The firm’s Bitcoin treasury strategy reflects a broader movement in Japan, with many public companies shifting towards cryptocurrency. As inflation risks rise, more companies are looking for ways to diversify their holdings. Lib Work follows in the footsteps of firms like Metaplanet Inc, which holds significant Bitcoin assets.

Corporate Bitcoin Adoption Expands in Japan

Lib Work’s announcement aligns with the growing trend of corporate Bitcoin adoption across Japan. In addition to Lib Work, companies such as Remixpoint have raised large funds dedicated to Bitcoin investments. Remixpoint raised 31.5 billion yen ($215 million) to accumulate 3,000 BTC.

The Japanese government has played a role in this adoption, offering favorable regulatory support for Bitcoin and crypto assets. New tax reforms could reduce capital gains taxes on crypto assets from 55% to a flat 20%. This regulatory clarity is expected to encourage further Bitcoin treasury strategies among Japanese firms.

Metaplanet and Other Leaders in Bitcoin Treasury Adoption

Metaplanet Inc. leads Asian companies in Bitcoin holdings, holding 18,113 BTC worth $2.1 billion. The company achieved a remarkable 468% Bitcoin yield in Q2 2025, making it the fourth-largest corporate holder globally. Other companies, including Bakkt Holdings, are following suit by transforming traditional businesses into Bitcoin-oriented operations.

Japan’s supportive regulatory environment continues to drive corporate Bitcoin adoption, with financial institutions launching new services. The increasing number of companies using Bitcoin treasury strategies highlights the growing belief in digital assets.

The post Lib Work Joins Bitcoin Wave with $3.3M Treasury Strategy for 2025 appeared first on CoinCentral.