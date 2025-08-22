Likely to trade in a range between 1.1630 and 1.1680 – UOB Group

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 02:59
Momentum indicators are turning flat; Euro (EUR) is likely to trade in a range between 1.1630 and 1.1680. In the longer run, tentative increase in downward momentum could lead to EUR edging lower and testing 1.1595, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Tentative increase in downward momentum might lead EUR fownwards

24-HOUR VIEW: “EUR closed slightly lower at 1.1646 (-0.12%) two days ago. In the early Asian session yesterday, we indicated that ‘we continue to detect a tentative increase in downward momentum, but this time around, it could lead to EUR breaking below 1.1630.’ We added, ‘based on the current momentum, EUR is unlikely to reach the next support at 1.1595.’ We were not wrong, as EUR dipped to a low of 1.1621, rebounded to 1.1673 and then closed marginally higher by 0.04% at 1.1651. Momentum indicators are turning flat, and EUR is likely to trade within a range today, probably between 1.1630 and 1.1680.”

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Yesterday (20 Aug, spot at 1.1645), we noted that ‘there has been a tentative increase in downward momentum.’ We highlighted that ‘as long as EUR holds below the ‘strong resistance’ level, currently at 1.1705, it could edge lower and test the major support at 1.1595.’ We pointed out that ‘it is too early to determine whether EUR can break clearly below this level.’ There is no change to our view.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-usd-likely-to-trade-in-a-range-between-11630-and-11680-uob-group-202508210901

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Hyra Network Bags Chairman's Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

In acknowledgement of its unmatched AI infrastructure, Hyra Network, a pioneer in decentralized AI infrastructure designed to build a sovereign AI ecosystem for the digital age, has been granted the highest honor among AI projects across the world, according to an official announcement today. Per the announcement, Hyra Network has won the Chairman’s Award 2025 […]
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:00
Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

Cynthia Lummis has outlined a Thanksgiving timeline for crypto market structure legislation, saying Congress will move the bill this year, with Banking and Agriculture reviews set for September and October as Senate backers court Democratic support amid opposition from Elizabeth Warren.
Movement
MOVE$0.1276-2.29%
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:07
