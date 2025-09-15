Likwid.Fi Partners with RabitAI to Unlock DeFi Lending/Derivatives Trading Potential

RabitAI, a decentralized AI platform, announced a strategic collaboration with Likwid.Fi, a decentralized margin trading protocol. This partnership shows that staying ahead of the curve is not just an objective but a necessity. This explains the reason Likwid.Fi integrated RabitAI’s innovative artificial intelligence infrastructure into its DeFi margin trading and lending/borrowing protocol. Through this partnership, Likwid.Fi leverages RabitAI’s expertise to expand the trading capabilities of its decentralized derivatives platform to redefine the experience for its traders.

RabitAI is a decentralized AI network of AI agents that use machine learning, real-time data, and multi-timeframe technical analysis to empower users with automation, analytics, and interactivity efficiencies. On the other hand, Likwid.Fi is a DeFi protocol built on the Monad blockchain. It combines a decentralized exchange with a lending/borrowing platform, enabling users to lend and borrow any token and engage in margin (derivatives) trading.

Likwid.Fi Uses RabitAI Agents for Improved Trading

The partnership involved the integration of RabitAI’s Agent framework into Likwid.Fi’s DeFi multi-trading platform. According to the data highlighted above, Likwid.Fi leverages its collaboration with RabitiAI to bring smarter, automated DeFi execution into its decentralized trading network. With this partnership, Likwid.Fi users can now set goals while RabitAI agents handle trades on their behalf.

By harnessing RABI AI Agents’ proficiencies, Likwid.Fi equips its traders with advanced tools to enhance their competitiveness in the dynamic decentralized finance market. With a chain of AI algorithms, Likwid.Fi can now offer crucial market intelligence, practical indicators, and execute powerful trading strategies for its traders. Using this approach, the DeFi platform empowers its clients with the capabilities to make wise decisions in real time.

By integrating RabitiAI, Likwid.Fi runs AI-generated trading signals, strategies, and analytics tailored to each customer’s unique goals and needs. Such intelligences are based on market trends, real-time data, and customers’ trading history, ensuring that every decision is logical and tactful.

Powered by RABI’s AI-enhanced interface, Likwid.Fi’s trading platform now seamlessly adapts to individual customer behaviour, making their trading experience more engaging and rewarding. Lastly, RabitAI’s integration also performs a crucial function in protecting the Likwid.Fi’s trading platform. With RABI’s AI features like risk scores, unusual behaviour/activity monitoring, and fraud detection, Likwid.Fi customers’ assets are safeguarded by cutting-edge technology.

RabitAI and Likwid.Fi: Advancing DeFi

The partnership between RabitAI and Likwid.Fi is important for the advancement of DeFi’s efficiency. It shows that the two projects believe that the future of decentralized finance lies in intelligent, customer-focused platforms that focus on effectiveness, personalization, and security. By incorporating AI capabilities into its trading network, Likwid.Fi not only advances its customer experience, but also creates a new benchmark that decentralized trading platforms should accomplish. The collaboration between RabitAI and Likwid.Fi is a testament to their mission and dedication to drive innovation in DeFi’s game-changing ability.