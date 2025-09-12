LILPEPE Price Prediction: Why Little Pepe Could Rally to $0.01 Soon

By: Coinstats
2025/09/12 19:23
Threshold
T$0.01645+0.73%
CreatorBid
BID$0.1024-2.73%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.86+1.39%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.38+3.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09451-5.52%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001052+0.47%
SOON
SOON$0.3459-3.08%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002878-7.31%

Highlights:

  • LIL PEPE is in the green as investors’ FOMO after listing
  • Key level to watch is the day’s high of $0.0066, now the resistance
  • Rally through $0.0066 could trigger a rally to $0.01 short-term

LILPEPE (Little Pepe) is among the top trending cryptocurrencies today. This reflects its strong price performance on a day that most cryptocurrencies are barely moving. When going to press, Lil Pepe was trading at $0.000505, up by 113.62% in the day. Lil Pepe trading volumes are also rising, hitting a high of $33 million.

This is quite impressive for a token that has just hit the market and has yet to draw in mainstream capital, usually associated with the top 100 cryptocurrencies. The volumes show that investors are interested in Lil Pepe and that the price could likely be higher in the foreseeable future. A couple of factors support the potential for Lil Pepe to keep heading higher.

CoinMarketCap Listing Gives LILPEPE Much-Needed Visibility

One of them is the fact that it is now listed on CoinMarketCap.This is a big deal as it gives the market visibility that most new tokens that don’t immediately make it to CoinMarketCap lack. Also, being listed on CoinMarketCap gives it a level of credibility in the eyes of investors. That’s because of the background checks that come before such a listing.

As per CoinMarketCap, LILPEPE is marked green on several essential parameters, such as not being a rug pull or a fake token. This and the fact that it is now one of the top trending tokens on CoinMarketCap could trigger a rally that could push LILPEPE to new highs in the foreseeable future, as investors’ FOMO in anticipation of more gains as market visibility grows.

LILPEPE Low Market Capitalization Makes It Attractive to Investors

LILPEPE is also generating a lot of hype thanks to its low fully diluted market capitalization. Currently, LILPEPE has a fully diluted value of $542,000. This is a low total market capitalization compared to most of the larger meme coins, most of which have a market capitalization in the tens of billions of dollars. This gives Lil Pepe a lot of room for growth going into the future.

Even a rally to a billion-dollar market cap could mean LILPEPE eliminating zeros from its price. As such, investors are likely to keep FOMOing into LILPEPE in a bid to potentially repeat the parabolic returns that the bigger meme coins have recorded in the past when they first entered the market. 

LILPEPE’s Name Could Draw In PEPE Investors

At the same time, LILPEPE has a name that is likely to keep attracting speculative meme coin traders going into the future. The name LILPEPE insinuates it as a smaller version of the well-known PEPE meme coin. This factor could see meme coin investors who have experienced the success of PEPE want to try LILPEPE. Such a rally could see LILPEPE continue to draw in even more buying volumes, especially as LILPEPEPE starts getting listed on the top centralized cryptocurrency exchanges.

Risk-on Mood In the Markets Could Send LILPEPE Price Higher

Like the rest of the market, LILPEPE could benefit from the macro environment’s increasing pro-risk. There is a strong consensus that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month. This has seen risk-on assets, led by the stock market, gain upside momentum. Once the Fed announces the rate cut, markets will likely rocket as new liquidity floods in. This could trigger new highs for meme coins like LILPEPE within the year.

Technical Analysis – LILPEPE In the Green Post-Presale

After starting trading in the public markets, LILPEPE has been in the green for three hours and continues to gain upside momentum.

LILPEPESource: CoinMarketCap

Clear support and resistance levels have not yet formed, but traders consider the day’s $0.0066 high reasonably reliable in the short term. If LILPEPE price breaks the $0.0066 resistance, it has the potential to eliminate a zero and rally to $0.01 in the short term.

eToro Platform

Best Crypto Exchange

  • Over 90 top cryptos to trade
  • Regulated by top-tier entities
  • User-friendly trading app
  • 30+ million users
9.9

5 Stars

Visit eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale spent 2.3 million USDC to buy 3 million ENA

A whale spent 2.3 million USDC to buy 3 million ENA

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale named "thefourthturning.eth" spent 2.3 million USDC to purchase 3 million ENA at a price of US$0.766 per coin.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.01%
Ethena
ENA$0.7563-0.26%
Ethereum
ETH$4,551.66+2.95%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 19:55
Share
The House of Doge disclosed that its Dogecoin treasury established with CleanCore has accumulated more than 500 million DOGE

The House of Doge disclosed that its Dogecoin treasury established with CleanCore has accumulated more than 500 million DOGE

PANews reported on September 12th that, according to Globenewswire, the House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, announced that its official Dogecoin Treasury, established in partnership with CleanCore Solutions (NYSE American: ZONE), as part of its strategic acquisition plan, now holds over 500 million Dogecoins. This follows the Treasury's previous purchase of 285.42 million Dogecoins, marking a crucial halfway point toward its first milestone of acquiring one billion Dogecoins within 30 days.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09444-5.56%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26406+5.78%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.015707+10.65%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 20:41
Share
The Rise of DATs: From Bitcoin Holding to Yield Management

The Rise of DATs: From Bitcoin Holding to Yield Management

By Sankalp Shangari Compiled by Shaw Golden Finance summary Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) is a financial institution for "enthusiasts" on the chain, so what are these companies becoming? Not just
Notcoin
NOT$0.00196-1.75%
Share
PANews2025/08/12 09:00
Share

Trending News

More

A whale spent 2.3 million USDC to buy 3 million ENA

The House of Doge disclosed that its Dogecoin treasury established with CleanCore has accumulated more than 500 million DOGE

The Rise of DATs: From Bitcoin Holding to Yield Management

Bitcoin en Ethereum ETF’s maken sterke comeback

Solana CME futures open interest surged to $1.87 billion today, a 25.5% three-day gain.