Linea: The airdrop claim window is from September 10 to December 9, and all airdrop tokens are fully unlocked

By: PANews
2025/09/03 17:18
PANews reported on September 3rd that the Layer 2 project Linea announced that its airdrop eligibility inquiry is now open , with the airdrop claim window running from September 10th to December 9th. 85% of LINEA's total supply will be allocated to the ecosystem, with 10% going to early users and developers and 75% going to the ecosystem fund. No team or VC allocations will be made, and all airdropped tokens will be fully unlocked.

