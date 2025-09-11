Linea Token Drops 20% After Launch Despite Ecosystem Hype

Many early recipients quickly sold their allocations, leaving the community debating whether the project has enough utility to sustain value.

Critics on X were blunt: some dismissed LINEA as a “memecoin,” while others demanded staking and lending features to give the token purpose. A few floated token buybacks as a better incentive than simply handing out more tokens.

Lubin Pushes Back With a Long-Term Pitch

In the middle of the backlash, Consensys founder Joseph Lubin stepped in with a message aimed at patient holders. He suggested that users who keep their tokens for an extended period could be rewarded in the future — not only with Linea-related benefits but potentially with tokens from Consensys and partner projects.

“If at some point we see that you’ve held a certain number of LINEA tokens for a set time, that might trigger additional rewards,” Lubin teased, adding that MetaMask and Linea are collaborating on something new. His remarks reframed holding as a signal of true community engagement, hinting that loyalty could pay off.

READ MORE: Major XRP News: Important Update for Ripple’s Blockchain

Ecosystem First, Treasury Second

The token launch allocated 85% of the supply to ecosystem initiatives, with the remaining 15% directed to the Consensys treasury. That distribution reflects Linea’s pitch as a long-term infrastructure play rather than a short-term trading vehicle. Still, without clear utility, investors remain cautious.

For now, Linea sits at a crossroads: the token’s rocky debut has fueled skepticism, but Lubin’s promise of future rewards could give holders reason to stick around — if the team delivers on those hints.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Linea Token Drops 20% After Launch Despite Ecosystem Hype appeared first on Coindoo.