Linea Token Drops 20% After Launch Despite Ecosystem Hype

By: Coindoo
2025/09/11 20:16
Many early recipients quickly sold their allocations, leaving the community debating whether the project has enough utility to sustain value.

Critics on X were blunt: some dismissed LINEA as a “memecoin,” while others demanded staking and lending features to give the token purpose. A few floated token buybacks as a better incentive than simply handing out more tokens.

Lubin Pushes Back With a Long-Term Pitch

In the middle of the backlash, Consensys founder Joseph Lubin stepped in with a message aimed at patient holders. He suggested that users who keep their tokens for an extended period could be rewarded in the future — not only with Linea-related benefits but potentially with tokens from Consensys and partner projects.

“If at some point we see that you’ve held a certain number of LINEA tokens for a set time, that might trigger additional rewards,” Lubin teased, adding that MetaMask and Linea are collaborating on something new. His remarks reframed holding as a signal of true community engagement, hinting that loyalty could pay off.

Ecosystem First, Treasury Second

The token launch allocated 85% of the supply to ecosystem initiatives, with the remaining 15% directed to the Consensys treasury. That distribution reflects Linea’s pitch as a long-term infrastructure play rather than a short-term trading vehicle. Still, without clear utility, investors remain cautious.

For now, Linea sits at a crossroads: the token’s rocky debut has fueled skepticism, but Lubin’s promise of future rewards could give holders reason to stick around — if the team delivers on those hints.

