Linekong Interactive disclosed that it purchased approximately $7.85 million worth of BTC, ETH and SOL in the first half of the year.

PANews
2025/08/29
PANews reported on August 29 that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Linekong Interactive disclosed that the acquisition of intangible assets in the six months ending June 30, 2025 was mainly the purchase of cryptocurrencies.

The cryptocurrencies purchased by the group in the six months ended June 30 included 62.98 bitcoins, 330.49 ethereums and 6,991.7 Solanas, with a total cash consideration of US$7.85 million (approximately RMB 56.36 million).

