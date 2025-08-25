LINK Exchange Reserves Drop as Whales Ramp Up Buying

By: Coinspeaker
2025/08/25 17:42
LINK
LINK$24.57-3.49%

Chainlink’s native token, LINK LINK $24.93 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $16.91 B Vol. 24h: $2.08 B , is in the spotlight after on-chain data revealed a sharp decline in exchange reserves coupled with renewed whale activity.

According to crypto analyst Ali Martinez, more than 2.07 million LINK tokens were withdrawn from exchanges in just 48 hours, signaling rising investor confidence and potential supply tightening.

Massive Whale Buys

On the other hand, Lookonchain reported that a whale who previously profited $1.72 million by swing trading LINK two years ago has returned, recently acquiring 663,580 LINK worth $16.85 million.

The aggressive accumulation coincides with LINK hitting a fresh 2025 high at $27.8, according to CoinMarketCap data and dovish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium.

Institutional Momentum and Protocol Growth

Chainlink also established its credibility last week by securing ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 1 certifications, an industry first for a blockchain oracle provider.

The audits, conducted by Deloitte, covered Chainlink’s core services including price feeds, proof-of-reserve, and its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP).

The Chainlink Reserve added further buying pressure by acquiring 41,000 LINK $1 million) on Thursday, bringing its holdings to 150,778 tokens, worth over $4.1 million at current prices.

Partnership with SBI Group

Chainlink also announced a major partnership with Japan’s SBI Group to develop blockchain-based financial tools in the Asia-Pacific region.

The collaboration will focus on tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), stablecoin reserve verification, and cross-border settlement solutions.

With Japan’s Financial Services Agency preparing to approve a yen-backed stablecoin, Chainlink’s involvement could position it as a key infrastructure player in the region.

LINK Price Analysis: Testing Key Resistance

Looking at the daily chart, LINK is currently trading around $25.1 after pulling back from its recent peak of $27.8.

Price action is moving within a triangle structure, with immediate resistance at $26.8–$28. A successful breakout could open the path toward $31–$34, where major resistance from 2021–2022 highs lies.

Meanwhile, support rests at $22–$23. A deeper correction could target $20, a critical zone where buyers previously stepped in.

LINK Daily Chart with momentum indicators | Source: TradingView

LINK Daily Chart with momentum indicators | Source: TradingView

Momentum indicators remain positive as well, with the RSI sitting at 59. This shows room for upside before entering overbought territory. Meanwhile, the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) at +0.16 suggests healthy capital inflows.

Accumulation/Distribution remains strong, reflecting continued buying pressure, though the Balance of Power (-0.51) highlights some caution in the short term. However, based on the recent performance, LINK remains one of the best crypto to buy in 2025.

next

The post LINK Exchange Reserves Drop as Whales Ramp Up Buying appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Gate.io founder Han Lin: 12 years of exploration from a PhD in science and engineering to crypto trading

Exclusive interview with Gate.io founder Han Lin: 12 years of exploration from a PhD in science and engineering to crypto trading

Currently, the U.S. stock market has a huge impact on the crypto market, so it is difficult to use a fixed four-year cycle to measure market fluctuations.
U
U$0.0115-18.61%
IO
IO$0.604-3.82%
Share
PANews2025/03/06 17:20
Share
H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54

H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54

PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, Swedish health and longevity company H100 Group announced today that it had increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its
BTC
BTC$111,274.74-3.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 20:29
Share
5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

Bitcoin has done it again. On August 14, 2025, the world’s largest cryptocurrency smashed through the long-awaited barrier of $124,000, marking a new all-time high and sending shockwaves through the financial world.
BTC
BTC$111,274.74-3.02%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/25 18:34
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Gate.io founder Han Lin: 12 years of exploration from a PhD in science and engineering to crypto trading

H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

Iran may attack US military facilities within hours

U.S. Economic Events This Week May Trigger Wild Volatility in Crypto