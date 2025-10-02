ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The post Linkin Park’s A Thousand Suns Debuted At No. 1 In 2010 And Turns 15 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Linkin Park’s A Thousand Suns debuted at No. 1 in 2010, marking a bold stylistic shift and proving the band’s willingness to take creative risks. NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs songs from their new album, A Thousand Suns onstage at the unveiling of the new Best Buy Theater on September 14, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Roger Kisby/WireImage) WireImage Linkin Park is in the middle of its From Zero World Tour, the band’s first global trek in a long time. The venture began in September 2024, and the Grammy-winning rock outfit has dates scheduled into the summer of 2026. This current From Zero era, which marks a much-desired comeback for the nu-metal gods, will be one of the longest in the group’s history. Even as Linkin Park travels the world and plays smashes from its latest album — including tracks like “The Emptiness Machine,” “Heavy Is the Crown,” and “Up From the Bottom” — one of its most divisive celebrates 15 years since it became another No. 1 for the band. A Thousand Suns Becomes a No. 1 Album Back in 2010, Linkin Park scored a new No. 1 album in America with A Thousand Suns. The full-length, which was released in September 2010, debuted atop the Billboard 200 on the chart dated October 2, 2010, earning Linkin Park its third leader on the list of the biggest albums in the country. The set debuted with almost a quarter of a million copies, and while it once again underlined the hard rock act’s popularity, the project was not welcomed as warmly as some previous efforts. A Sonic Shift for Linkin Park A Thousand Suns marked a stylistic shift for Linkin Park, one which not everyone loved, and which didn’t turn out to… The post Linkin Park’s A Thousand Suns Debuted At No. 1 In 2010 And Turns 15 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Linkin Park’s A Thousand Suns debuted at No. 1 in 2010, marking a bold stylistic shift and proving the band’s willingness to take creative risks. NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs songs from their new album, A Thousand Suns onstage at the unveiling of the new Best Buy Theater on September 14, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Roger Kisby/WireImage) WireImage Linkin Park is in the middle of its From Zero World Tour, the band’s first global trek in a long time. The venture began in September 2024, and the Grammy-winning rock outfit has dates scheduled into the summer of 2026. This current From Zero era, which marks a much-desired comeback for the nu-metal gods, will be one of the longest in the group’s history. Even as Linkin Park travels the world and plays smashes from its latest album — including tracks like “The Emptiness Machine,” “Heavy Is the Crown,” and “Up From the Bottom” — one of its most divisive celebrates 15 years since it became another No. 1 for the band. A Thousand Suns Becomes a No. 1 Album Back in 2010, Linkin Park scored a new No. 1 album in America with A Thousand Suns. The full-length, which was released in September 2010, debuted atop the Billboard 200 on the chart dated October 2, 2010, earning Linkin Park its third leader on the list of the biggest albums in the country. The set debuted with almost a quarter of a million copies, and while it once again underlined the hard rock act’s popularity, the project was not welcomed as warmly as some previous efforts. A Sonic Shift for Linkin Park A Thousand Suns marked a stylistic shift for Linkin Park, one which not everyone loved, and which didn’t turn out to…

Linkin Park’s A Thousand Suns Debuted At No. 1 In 2010 And Turns 15

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 21:12
1
1$0.02746-16.93%
COM
COM$0.004648+7.31%
Overtake
TAKE$0.28671+5.70%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.6365+0.87%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.504-18.44%

Linkin Park’s A Thousand Suns debuted at No. 1 in 2010, marking a bold stylistic shift and proving the band’s willingness to take creative risks. NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs songs from their new album, A Thousand Suns onstage at the unveiling of the new Best Buy Theater on September 14, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Roger Kisby/WireImage)

WireImage

Linkin Park is in the middle of its From Zero World Tour, the band’s first global trek in a long time. The venture began in September 2024, and the Grammy-winning rock outfit has dates scheduled into the summer of 2026.

This current From Zero era, which marks a much-desired comeback for the nu-metal gods, will be one of the longest in the group’s history. Even as Linkin Park travels the world and plays smashes from its latest album — including tracks like “The Emptiness Machine,” “Heavy Is the Crown,” and “Up From the Bottom” — one of its most divisive celebrates 15 years since it became another No. 1 for the band.

A Thousand Suns Becomes a No. 1 Album

Back in 2010, Linkin Park scored a new No. 1 album in America with A Thousand Suns. The full-length, which was released in September 2010, debuted atop the Billboard 200 on the chart dated October 2, 2010, earning Linkin Park its third leader on the list of the biggest albums in the country. The set debuted with almost a quarter of a million copies, and while it once again underlined the hard rock act’s popularity, the project was not welcomed as warmly as some previous efforts.

A Sonic Shift for Linkin Park

A Thousand Suns marked a stylistic shift for Linkin Park, one which not everyone loved, and which didn’t turn out to be the blockbuster the rockers had become used to releasing. The group’s earliest full-lengths, Hybrid Theory and Meteora, melded electronic music, hard rock, screamo, and rap into something wholly original. That sound turned Linkin Park into household names and global superstars.

But after a few projects, the musicians felt it was time to experiment and try something new. A Thousand Suns is a concept album all about humanity’s issues with technology, nuclear weapons, and war. This ambition differed from Linkin Park’s previous writing, as much of what the band focused on was internal turmoil and personal struggles, so A Thousand Suns looked beyond the self and examined the world and humanity.

“The Catalyst” Became the Album’s Biggest Hit

Just one single from A Thousand Suns, lead cut “The Catalyst,” became a top 40 win on the Hot 100. That track peaked at No. 27 and would prove to be easily the biggest hit from the full-length.

Linkin Park’s Many Hit Songs on the Hot 100

By that point, Linkin Park wasn’t one of the biggest names in rock, and the group was known for producing crossover hits. A year before the outfit began pushing A Thousand Suns, it reached the top 10 on the Hot 100 for what would turn out to be the last time with “New Divide,” which was written and recorded for Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. The track peaked at No. 6.

Linkin Park’s previous two albums, Meteora and Minutes to Midnight, spawned several hugely commercially successful tunes, and both managed to send several tracks into the top 40 on the Hot 100. The smashes that made it into the highest reaches of the chart from those albums include some of the group’s most famous, like “Somewhere I Belong,” “Numb,” “Breaking the Habit,” “What I’ve Done,” and “Shadow of the Day.”

How High Did “In the End” Climb on the Hot 100?

Before A Thousand Suns, only Linkin Park’s debut album Hybrid Theory failed to score more than a single top 40 win on the Hot 100. But with its initial full-length, Linkin Park was still introducing itself to the public, and the only major success from that project, “In the End,” still ranks as the band’s biggest ever. That tune peaked at No. 2 and is still regarded as one of the most successful hard rock releases ever.

How Did Linkin Park’s A Thousand Suns Singles Chart?

The promotional period for A Thousand Suns was relatively short. “Waiting for the End” and “Iridescent” made it to the Hot 100, stalling at Nos. 42 and 81, respectively, while “Burning in the Skies” never landed on the tally. In the years since, only “Waiting for the End” has been certified platinum, while “The Catalyst” and “Iridescent” have been named gold successes by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America).

Typically, Linkin Park’s singles moved greater numbers of units, so A Thousand Suns underperformed when it came to selling songs. The band’s previous album Minutes to Midnight started with “What I’ve Done,” a six-times-platinum smash that cracked the top 10 on the Hot 100 just a few years prior.

A Thousand Suns Reflects Linkin Park’s Risk-Taking

By the time Linkin Park got around to A Thousand Suns, the band was beloved enough and huge enough that anything it released would become an initial commercial success. At that point, the group had enough pull to debut an album at No. 1, but not necessarily to keep it there.

A Thousand Suns was sandwiched in between new champions from Sara Bareilles and Zac Brown Band, who helped kick off a run of country full-lengths that continued throughout much of 2010.

A decade into the band’s tenure, A Thousand Suns showed that Linkin Park was not afraid to take risks, try new sounds, and explore new themes — even if it meant slipping slightly when it came to commercial viability.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/10/02/linkin-parks-album-reached-no-1-15-years-ago—and-still-underperformed/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

The post Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress,” writes Pipes. Getty Images Washington is addicted to taxing success. Now, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is floating a plan to skim half the patent earnings from inventions developed at universities with federal funding. It’s being sold as a way to shore up programs like Social Security. In reality, it’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress. Yes, taxpayer dollars support early-stage research. But the real payoff comes later—in the jobs created, cures discovered, and industries launched when universities and private industry turn those discoveries into real products. By comparison, the sums at stake in patent licensing are trivial. Universities collectively earn only about $3.6 billion annually in patent income—less than the federal government spends on Social Security in a single day. Even confiscating half would barely register against a $6 trillion federal budget. And yet the damage from such a policy would be anything but trivial. The true return on taxpayer investment isn’t in licensing checks sent to Washington, but in the downstream economic activity that federally supported research unleashes. Thanks to the bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, universities and private industry have powerful incentives to translate early-stage discoveries into real-world products. Before Bayh-Dole, the government hoarded patents from federally funded research, and fewer than 5% were ever licensed. Once universities could own and license their own inventions, innovation exploded. The result has been one of the best returns on investment in government history. Since 1996, university research has added nearly $2 trillion to U.S. industrial output, supported 6.5 million jobs, and launched more than 19,000 startups. Those companies pay…
Threshold
T$0.01216+1.84%
Union
U$0.006232+0.43%
RealLink
REAL$0.06805+0.87%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:26
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

The post CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CME Group will launch futures options for Solana (SOL) and XRP. The launch date is set for October 13, 2025. CME Group will launch futures options for Solana and XRP on October 13, 2025. The Chicago-based derivatives exchange will add the new crypto derivatives products to its existing digital asset offerings. The launch will provide institutional and retail traders with additional tools to hedge positions and speculate on price movements for both digital assets. The futures options will be based on CME’s existing Solana and XRP futures contracts. Trading will be conducted through CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cme-solana-xrp-futures-options-launch-2025/
Solana
SOL$160.87+1.53%
XRP
XRP$2.3043+2.38%
COM
COM$0.00463+6.68%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:07
Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Moore’s Law and Dennard Scaling drove explosive growth in computing power. But in the early 2000s, things hit a wall when transistors became so tiny. Multi-Core Processors let chip work on multiple tasks at once. This led to the rise of GPUs, which are built to handle thousands of tasks in parallel.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002009-4.69%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008107+0.85%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04404-1.78%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/06 14:11

Trending News

More

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Hit Moscow, St. Petersburg And Russia’s Economy

Elon Musk’s $1 trillion Tesla payout faces shareholder vote today

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,186.55
$103,186.55$103,186.55

-0.52%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,386.57
$3,386.57$3,386.57

-0.35%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2985
$2.2985$2.2985

+0.97%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.67
$160.67$160.67

+0.09%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0644
$1.0644$1.0644

-1.91%