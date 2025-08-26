Linkin Park’s Comeback Album Becomes A Bestseller Again

Linkin Park’s From Zero reenters the U.K.’s Official Vinyl Albums list at No. 38 and the Official Physical Albums chart at No. 63 as sales surge. BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 05: Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong and Linkin Park perform during a global livestream at Warner Bros. Studios on September 05, 2024 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Warner Music) Getty Images for Warner Music

Linkin Park continues to push its latest album From Zero to the world as the group reintroduces itself with several new members after a years-long hiatus. From Zero is approaching its first anniversary, and as the hard rock outfit tours the United States, the comeback LP finds its way back to multiple tallies across the Atlantic in the United Kingdom, where the group has long been one of the most popular names in rock music, even after a long time away from the spotlight.

From Zero Reappears on Multiple Charts

From Zero reappears on a pair of charts in the U.K. this week. The title is a bestseller once more as it reenters the Official Vinyl Albums list at No. 38, becoming a top 40 win again, and at No. 63 on the Official Physical Albums roster.

Linkin Park’s Latest No. 1 Album

From Zero launched at No. 1 on both the Official Vinyl Albums and Official Physical Albums charts back in late November 2024. Throughout its lifespan, the Linkin Park title has only managed one turn at the summit, but it’s racked up three inside the top 10 on the vinyl list and twice as many on the physical tally.

From Zero is up to 18 weeks on the Official Vinyl Albums chart, and once more twice as many on the ranking of the top-selling releases on any physical format, with vinyl sales being instrumental to a project’s success.

Linkin Park’s Album Leaps Almost 40 Spaces

Thanks to an increase in purchases, From Zero also manages to rocket up several other tallies in the U.K. this week. Linkin Park’s latest full-length jumps almost 40 spaces on the Official Album Sales chart, pushing from No. 99 to No. 60. The project improves by five slots on the Official Rock and Metal Albums list, pushing from No. 20 to No. 15.

From Zero Does Tumble on One List

It looks like sales of From Zero on CD and especially vinyl are almost entirely to thank for its current gains, as the Linkin Park set only manages to decline on one roster. On the current edition of the Official Album Downloads chart, From Zero falls from No. 89 to No. 100, barely managing to find space on the list at all.

Hybrid Theory, Meteora and Papercuts

As is usually the case, Linkin Park sees multiple projects chart in the U.K. From Zero is tied with Hybrid Theory in terms of the greatest number of placements, as both albums appear on five rosters apiece. The group’s compilation Papercuts climbs on two tallies, while Meteora improves its standing only on the Official Rock and Metal Albums list.