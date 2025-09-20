The post Linkin Park’s Smash Outpaces The Band’s Other No. 1s — Three Times Over appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With another frame at the summit, Linkin Park’s “In the End” has now ruled the Hard Rock Streaming Songs list three times longer than the band’s other leaders combined. Chester Bennington of Linkin Park during LIVE 8 – Philadelphia – Show at Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic) FilmMagic It’s a quiet week on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart, the list of the most successful tunes in that one genre on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music throughout the United States. Just one single, “End of You” by Poppy, Amy Lee and Courtney LaPlante, debuts on the list, while every other cut has already spent time on the tally — and in many cases, years on the roster. A lack of competition helps one of the biggest hits in hard rock history lead the charge again, and as it earns another stay at the summit, the track manages a special feat within the band’s discography. Linkin Park Holds at No. 1 Linkin Park rules the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart again this week. The band’s “In the End” is steady at No. 1, earning its eighteenth turn in the spotlight. “The Emptiness Machine” and “Lost” Throughout the years, Linkin Park has collected three champions on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs tally. “The Emptiness Machine” controlled the list for five weeks, starting in September 2024, while “Lost” debuted at No. 1 in February 2023 and only managed a single stint in first place. Linkin Park’s Longest-Running No. 1 Single “In the End” has now led the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart for three times as long as Linkin Park’s other two leaders combined. “The Emptiness Machine” and “Lost” ruled for six weeks between the two. That’s just one-third as many stints as “In… The post Linkin Park’s Smash Outpaces The Band’s Other No. 1s — Three Times Over appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With another frame at the summit, Linkin Park’s “In the End” has now ruled the Hard Rock Streaming Songs list three times longer than the band’s other leaders combined. Chester Bennington of Linkin Park during LIVE 8 – Philadelphia – Show at Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic) FilmMagic It’s a quiet week on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart, the list of the most successful tunes in that one genre on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music throughout the United States. Just one single, “End of You” by Poppy, Amy Lee and Courtney LaPlante, debuts on the list, while every other cut has already spent time on the tally — and in many cases, years on the roster. A lack of competition helps one of the biggest hits in hard rock history lead the charge again, and as it earns another stay at the summit, the track manages a special feat within the band’s discography. Linkin Park Holds at No. 1 Linkin Park rules the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart again this week. The band’s “In the End” is steady at No. 1, earning its eighteenth turn in the spotlight. “The Emptiness Machine” and “Lost” Throughout the years, Linkin Park has collected three champions on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs tally. “The Emptiness Machine” controlled the list for five weeks, starting in September 2024, while “Lost” debuted at No. 1 in February 2023 and only managed a single stint in first place. Linkin Park’s Longest-Running No. 1 Single “In the End” has now led the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart for three times as long as Linkin Park’s other two leaders combined. “The Emptiness Machine” and “Lost” ruled for six weeks between the two. That’s just one-third as many stints as “In…

Linkin Park’s Smash Outpaces The Band’s Other No. 1s — Three Times Over

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 00:13
With another frame at the summit, Linkin Park’s “In the End” has now ruled the Hard Rock Streaming Songs list three times longer than the band’s other leaders combined. Chester Bennington of Linkin Park during LIVE 8 – Philadelphia – Show at Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

It’s a quiet week on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart, the list of the most successful tunes in that one genre on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music throughout the United States. Just one single, “End of You” by Poppy, Amy Lee and Courtney LaPlante, debuts on the list, while every other cut has already spent time on the tally — and in many cases, years on the roster.

A lack of competition helps one of the biggest hits in hard rock history lead the charge again, and as it earns another stay at the summit, the track manages a special feat within the band’s discography.

Linkin Park Holds at No. 1

Linkin Park rules the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart again this week. The band’s “In the End” is steady at No. 1, earning its eighteenth turn in the spotlight.

“The Emptiness Machine” and “Lost”

Throughout the years, Linkin Park has collected three champions on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs tally. “The Emptiness Machine” controlled the list for five weeks, starting in September 2024, while “Lost” debuted at No. 1 in February 2023 and only managed a single stint in first place.

Linkin Park’s Longest-Running No. 1 Single

“In the End” has now led the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart for three times as long as Linkin Park’s other two leaders combined. “The Emptiness Machine” and “Lost” ruled for six weeks between the two. That’s just one-third as many stints as “In the End” has managed – so far – to rank No. 1 on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs list.

Linkin Park’s Longstanding Favorites

“In the End” debuted on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart in June 2020. It didn’t reach No. 1 until October 2024, and since then, has been rising and falling, but racking up weeks at the summit.

The track is tied with “Numb” as Linkin Park’s longest-running success on the streaming roster, and one of a handful of cuts that have seemingly never left the tally. Both smashes have spent 276 weeks on the chart as of this frame. Unlike “In the End,” however, “Numb” has never hit No. 1. Instead, it is tied with “Heavy Is the Crown” as the band’s only tunes to miss out on ruling by just one space.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/19/linkin-parks-smash-outpaces-the-bands-other-no-1s—three-times-over/

