Lion Group Moves Crypto Holdings, Converts SOL and SUI Into HYPE Tokens

Lion Group reallocates treasury, swapping SOL and SUI for HYPE tokens after U.S. launch of institutional Hyperliquid custody.

Lion Group Holding Ltd has announced a treasury reallocation strategy. The company will convert its Solana (SOL) and Sui (SUI) assets into Hyperliquid (HYPE). This move comes after BitGo Trust Company introduced institutional custody solutions for HYPE in the United States.

Treasury Reallocation and Accumulation Plan

According to the company, the conversion will take place over time rather than all at once. This strategy is designed to reduce the average cost of purchasing HYPE by spreading the acquisitions across different market conditions. Lion Group stated that this disciplined approach will allow it to take advantage of market volatility.

Wilson Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Lion Group, emphasized the reasoning behind the move. He said the decision to hold Hyperliquid through an accumulation strategy will “enhance portfolio efficiency” and prepare the company for “sustained growth in the crypto sector.” The plan reflects a broader focus on treasury management and risk reduction.

Lion Group’s current treasury includes about 6,629 Solana tokens and more than one million Sui tokens. Based on market prices of $217 for SOL and $3.54 for SUI, these holdings are worth around $4.9M combined. If exchanged at those values, the assets could be converted into over 96,000 HYPE tokens, adding to the company’s existing position of more than 128,000 HYPE.

HYPE Growth and Institutional Custody

The decision comes at a time when Hyperliquid has reached new trading milestones. Data from CoinGecko shows that the HYPE token recently hit an all-time high of $51.84. The token is central to Hyperliquid’s Layer 1 blockchain and decentralized perpetual futures exchange, which is gaining adoption for its on-chain order book and trading performance.

Lion Group’s shift also coincides with BitGo’s launch of custody services for Hyperliquid. Institutional custody is viewed as essential for companies handling large crypto reserves, as it provides higher standards of compliance and security. This development made it easier for the company to proceed with reallocating assets to HYPE.

Furthermore, Wang noted Hyperliquid’s potential in decentralized finance. “We believe Hyperliquid represents the most compelling opportunity in decentralized finance, with its on-chain order book and efficient trading infrastructure,” he said. The company plans to strengthen its presence in this ecosystem while maintaining focus on risk management.

Market Reaction and Wider Adoption

Lion Group’s announcement has also influenced its stock. Following the news, shares rose more than 11% during the regular session and gained another 10% in after-hours trading. The stock closed at $1.65, marking over 20% growth in total.

Lion Group is not the only company turning to Hyperliquid. Hyperliquid Strategies, which was formerly known as Sonnet BioTherapeutics, has revealed plans to purchase and hold 12.6 million HYPE tokens. Another company, Hyperion DeFi, previously Eyenovia, also disclosed that it had built a reserve of over 1.5 million HYPE tokens this year.

The company’s treasury expansion comes after securing a $600 million facility from ATW Partners in June 2025. That funding was aimed at building a digital asset reserve, with earlier allocations made to SOL, SUI, and HYPE. Solana was included for its presence in consumer applications, while Sui was added due to backing from World Liberty Financial.