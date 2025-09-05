Liquidity Fears Rise as ECB Warns on Foreign Stablecoin Issuers

TLDR :

ECB President Christine Lagarde cautioned that foreign stablecoins could undermine EU safeguards by creating cross-border liquidity mismatches.

Lagarde said multi-issuance stablecoin schemes expose investors to redemption risks when reserves are split across jurisdictions.

The EU’s MiCAR rules require stablecoin redemption at par, but gaps remain when issuers operate outside EU supervision.

Lagarde urged stronger international cooperation to prevent liquidity risks from shifting to jurisdictions with weaker rules.

The head of Europe’s central bank has raised concerns over the risks of foreign-issued stablecoins entering EU markets. Speaking in Frankfurt, Christine Lagarde stressed the need for stronger safeguards before such tokens are allowed in the region.

She warned that current frameworks may not cover all issuance models tied to non-EU entities. Liquidity mismatches and redemption risks remain a pressing concern for regulators. Her remarks came during the annual European Systemic Risk Board conference.

ECB Flags Stablecoin Liquidity Risks

Christine Lagarde said stablecoins may look new but carry risks regulators know well. Liquidity mismatches topped her list of concerns. She explained that issuers promising instant redemption while holding riskier assets create the same hazards as money market funds.

She pointed to the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation, or MiCAR, as a step forward. The framework requires issuers to hold bank deposits and allow par-value redemptions. However, she made clear that these protections weaken once foreign issuers come into play.

According to Lagarde, multi-issuance setups pose real danger. These schemes allow an EU-based firm and a foreign entity to issue the same token. Investors in a crisis would naturally redeem where rules are stricter, concentrating stress on EU reserves.

Lagarde compared this to banking groups managing liquidity across borders. She said stablecoin issuers must face similar requirements, ensuring funds remain available in the same place as redemption claims.

Calls for Stronger Global Cooperation on Crypto

Lagarde emphasized that gaps in EU law should not open doors to regulatory arbitrage. She called for new rules preventing joint issuances without strong equivalence regimes abroad. Without these safeguards, she warned, liquidity shortfalls could spill into EU markets.

Her remarks underscored the importance of cross-border coordination. She said risks always migrate to the weakest link when global standards are uneven. The solution, she argued, lies in aligning supervision internationally.

Lagarde noted that while crypto tokens may present themselves as innovative, the risks remain familiar. Sudden withdrawals, leverage, and loss of confidence have all been seen before. Regulators, she added, must act early rather than wait for a crisis.

The speech, published by the European Central Bank, highlighted the institution’s cautious stance toward stablecoins. Lagarde made clear that while MiCAR provides a foundation, further work is needed to protect investors and maintain stability.

