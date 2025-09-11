Lisa Cook’s Position Safeguarded By Federal Court

By: Coinstats
2025/09/11 01:20
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.793+1.30%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05664+1.21%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.016522+40.45%
Major
MAJOR$0.16026-0.91%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06724+1.15%
In a courtroom, Trump stands, finger pointed at Lisa Cook, his face red with anger. Lisa Cook sits calmly, a folder marked

The showdown between Donald Trump and the American Federal Reserve reaches an unprecedented threshold. On September 9, the federal court suspended the dismissal of Lisa Cook, Fed governor, decided by the American president. A rare decision that highlights the major stake of this conflict: the independence of the central bank against political pressures. Ahead of a strategic meeting on rates, this judicial halt revives the debate on the limits of executive power in conducting monetary policy.

L’article Lisa Cook’s Position Safeguarded By Federal Court est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Ohio’s House passed a bill to legally insulate various crypto activities, such as mining and staking, and exempt some transactions from capital gains tax.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02758+1.02%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013297-3.04%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011599-3.57%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:10
Share
IDF: Iran has begun launching "retaliatory attacks"

IDF: Iran has begun launching "retaliatory attacks"

PANews reported on June 22 that according to foreign media reports cited by Jinshi, after the nuclear facilities were raided by the US military this morning, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0864+6.14%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 13:22
Share
Bitcoin stays rangebound amid heightened off-chain volume and low transaction counts

Bitcoin stays rangebound amid heightened off-chain volume and low transaction counts

Bitcoin (BTC) held steady in the early Asian session on Friday, trading above $104,000 amid a general market consolidation.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,670.59+1.97%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 10:51
Share

Trending News

More

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

IDF: Iran has begun launching "retaliatory attacks"

Bitcoin stays rangebound amid heightened off-chain volume and low transaction counts

Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

Proposed Crypto Framework Aims to Close Regulatory Gaps in $4T Market