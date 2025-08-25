Lisa Ties Her Blackpink Bandmate Jennie At Pop Radio

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 04:03
Lisa’s “Priceless” with Maroon 5 hits 15 weeks on Pop Airplay, tying Jennie’s “One of the Girls” for the third-longest run by a K-pop solo woman. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: Lisa of BLACKPINK performs at the Coachella Stageduring the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

Getty Images for Coachella

When Billboard refreshes its charts on Tuesday (August 26), there’s a high likelihood that Maroon 5 and Lisa’s “Priceless” will fall off of the Pop Airplay chart. This week, the collaboration between the pop band and the Blackpink superstar declines to No. 40, only hanging on in last place on the most competitive of a trio of pop radio rankings. While “Priceless” may disappear soon, the cut manages to make history. As the cut earns what may be its last turn on the list, Lisa matches a feat one of her own bandmates managed not long ago.

Lisa Ties Jennie on the Pop Airplay Chart

“Priceless” has now spent 15 weeks on the Pop Airplay chart. As the collaboration reaches that landmark number, Lisa matches Jennie for the third-longest run on the Pop Airplay tally among tunes by K-pop solo females.

Jennie racked up 15 stays on the roster as a featured act on The Weeknd’s “One of the Girls.” That tune, which also names Lily-Rose Depp as a vocalist, was created for the TV show The Idol, in which all three star.

Rosé and Lisa Have Lived on the List Longer

All of the longest-running hits by solo women in K-pop on the Pop Airplay chart come from Blackpink singers. Rosé recruited Bruno Mars for her single “Apt.,” which leads by a great distance. “Apt.” is the only tune by any solo female K-pop star to make it to 20 weeks or more on the roster, as the former No. 1 lived on the list for 28 turns. Lisa’s “Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)” comes in second place, with 19 turns on the tally.

Lisa and Maroon 5 on the Pop Radio Charts

While “Priceless” may depart the Pop Airplay chart soon, it will likely continue to live on Billboard’s other two pop radio rankings. At the moment, “Priceless” declines from its all-time high of No. 6 to No. 11 on the Adult Pop Airplay ranking. The track also makes it to 15 weeks on that tally.

Over on the Adult Contemporary roster, “Priceless” has spent a lucky 13 weeks, and it holds at No. 16, its all-time peak. Since the Adult Contemporary chart usually moves at a slower pace than most other radio rosters, “Priceless” may hang on for several more weeks, if not a month or longer.

