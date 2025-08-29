List of 4 Meme Coins That Will Outperform Ethereum (ETH) This Bull Cycle

The year 2025 is already shaping up to be a revolutionary year in the cryptocurrency world, and Ethereum (ETH) remains a leading candidate. Nonetheless, the meme coin sector is on the rise, and LILPEPE, BONK, Fartcoin, and Turbo (TURBO) are among the most promising investments with high potential to surpass Ethereum during the next bull run. These meme coins are poised for explosive growth, with the potential to trump Ethereum this bull cycle. Here is why these four coins are positioned to explode in 2025.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin That Has A Real Utility

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is one of the top meme coins to invest in, thanks to its Ethereum-based Layer 2 ecosystem and Certik audit. LILPEPE has raised $22.4 million in its presale and sold 14.25 billion tokens, positioning it to deliver substantial returns. Analysts believe that it may reach a price as high as 1000 times its presale price of $0.0021, potentially reaching a high of $3. One of the main differences between LILPEPE and other meme coins is its practical application in the real world. The project incubates new meme projects through its PEPE Launchpad, and its zero buy/sell tax and sniper-bot-resistant technology make it a good option for trading and whale projects. Since Cardano (ADA) has already taken significant steps, LILPEPE is an investment that can still capitalize on the 2025 meme coin hype.

BONK: Meme Coin of Solana with Huge Liquidity

The most popular meme coin on the Solana blockchain is BONK currently valued at $0.00002153 with $1.73 billion market capitalization. Despite a minor 0.31 percent decrease over the last 24 hours, BONK remains a competitive asset in the DeFi world, leveraging the Solana network’s speed and low transaction costs. BONK has a circulating supply of 80.72 trillion tokens, providing high liquidity to traders with high trading volumes.

The collaboration between BONK and DeFi apps in the Solana ecosystem makes it a relevant meme coin with long-term demand. Although its enormous supply restricts its ability to increase in price quickly, BONK has a strong market presence for investors seeking to invest in meme coins with good liquidity.

Fartcoin: The Viral Memecoin that has Utility

Although Fartcoin has a funny branding, it is receiving a lot of attention due to its community support and real-world use. Fartcoin has a market capitalization of $ 886.64 million, with a circulating supply of 999.99 million tokens, and is priced at $0.8914. The 6.08% increase in Fartcoin’s volume over the last 24 hours indicates that the currency is gaining market demand.

Fartcoin is establishing itself in the DeFi and NFT markets and providing traders with a rare investment opportunity in the meme coin segment. The ability to appeal to a broad audience, the power of the community, and the growing number of applications in DeFi projects make it an interesting prospect in 2025.

4. TURBO: The New Meme Coin with a High Market Activity

TURBO (TURBO) is a new meme coin that has gained popularity in the market, boasting a market cap of $283.86 million and a 24-hour volume of $28.08 million. Turbo is trading at $0.004113 and has been on a steady increase, with a circulating supply of 69 billion tokens. The coin boasts an active community of 57.11K holders, making it a compelling investment opportunity for meme coin traders.

Technically, Turbo has performed very well, with the Vol/Mkt Cap ratio standing at 9.88%, indicating that the coin is receiving significant attention in the meme coin sector. As Turbo increasingly gathers momentum and establishes itself in the meme coin industry, it may be well-positioned to experience substantial growth in 2025.

Conclusion LILPEPE – The Meme Coin that will outperform Ethereum (ETH) in 2025

LILPEPE is the most explosive meme coin to watch out for in 2025. Whereas Ethereum has already made its major moves, LILPEPE is still in its early-stage presale, thus allowing investors to buy it at a fraction of the future price. Although BONK, Fartcoin, and Turbo have their own merits, LILPEPE stands out as the most promising candidate of 2025. Its expanding community, solid fundamentals, and special features make it the most promising meme coin in the market. Having the opportunity to multiply your money by 30 times or more, LILPEPE has all the potential to become the meme coin of the year. Don’t miss your chance – get your presale now at littlepepe.com before it hits the big exchanges.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken