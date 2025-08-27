Listing-Gerüchte wirbeln auf, während der Bitcoin Penguins Presale in die letzten 24 Stunden geht

By: Cryptodaily
2025/08/27 22:31
Memecoin
MEME$0.003128-9.25%

The presale is down to its final hours, and Bitcoin Penguins is flying. Over $4.7m has already been raised at just $0.00198, with weekly Bitcoin giveaways and the penguin meme craze pulling in traders by the thousands.

Next comes the real test: a DEX launch on September 2nd, with exchange listings expected to follow. FOMO is peaking as latecomers scramble for the last tokens before trading begins.

What sets this apart is the formula — viral penguin energy fused with Bitcoin branding and a roadmap anchored by the BTC-BPENGU trading pair. Pudgy Penguins lit the spark on Solana. Now Bitcoin Penguins is taking the meme meta to another level.

The countdown is almost over. When the bell rings, the market decides.

What is Bitcoin Penguins? 

Penguins have become the meta of 2025. With $1.9 billion in market cap, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) appreciated by over 580% earlier this year, proving that dynamic marketing and a well known NFT and merchandise brand can carry serious weight.

Bitcoin Penguins is the next spin on this trend, but with a sharper hook: it’s Bitcoin-inspired, launching with a BTC-BPENGU pair on the roadmap, plus staking rewards of up to 100% APY, BTC giveaways, and an outrageous mission to “buy Antarctica” and create a penguin sanctuary.

PENGU is already established, with a high market cap and the consequent limited upside, while Bitcoin Penguins is in the last chance presale stage with upside intact. What keeps the snowball rolling, though, is marketing. The team has gone all-in on visibility with weekly Bitcoin giveaways, nonstop campaigns, and a lineup of KOLs blasting BPENGU across X and YouTube. For meme coins, hype is liquidity, and Bitcoin Penguins is manufacturing both at scale.

Bitcoin Penguins price prediction: Why dips feed the penguin meta

Crypto just ate a $900M wipeout as Bitcoin slid below $109k, erasing every post-Jackson Hole gain. Red on the charts usually kills momentum, but meme coins have a way of flipping red candles into moonshots.

Fundamentals haven’t saved anyone in this flush, but meme coins continue to send. Pepe has ripped an absurd 17878% since its ATL two years ago, shrugging off every macro headwind along the way. However endless frog and dog memes have had their day and penguins are next in line.

Bitcoin Penguins presale has already smashed past $4.7m, but what matters is how this pump gets leveraged once trading goes live in a few hours. 

The weekly Bitcoin giveaways have built a sticky loop of attention, the KOL push ensures visibility won’t fade after the presale closes, and the staking pools give holders a reason to sit tight instead of dumping on day one. 

Now is a massive opportunity to get in on the Bitcoin Penguins presale before altcoin season really kicks in. 

Frogs proved a meme can run 100x in rough markets, but a Bitcoin-inspired penguin, with traction already in hand, could run even louder.

Final hours: Bitcoin Penguin presale is still on

The presale closes on August 27, and the September 2 DEX debut is already drawing whispers of bigger listings to follow. For meme coins, the only entries that matter are the early ones. And right now, Bitcoin Penguins is still at a presale price of only $0.00198.

Rate cuts aren’t here just yet, but September is when sentiment can snap, and when it does, meme coins could be the first green candles on the board. Right now,  a low-cap meme coin like Bitcoin Penguins is ready for take off. 

Everyone wishes they could have been early on meme coins like Pepe or Pengu, this is the final chance to grab Bitcoin Penguins at a bargain price. By the time September volatility hits, the penguin trade will already be live on the open market.

Visit the official website to buy into the Bitcoin Penguins presale before it the open market.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

TVL is just a vanity metric. What really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol or even who hands out the most rewards.
FLOW
FLOW$0.391+2.46%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001828+1.44%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 10:30
Share
XRP Price Prediction: ETH Sees Another Breakthrough. SAVVY MINING Utilizes Market Fluctuations

XRP Price Prediction: ETH Sees Another Breakthrough. SAVVY MINING Utilizes Market Fluctuations

Ethereum hit a new all-time high of $4,800, while Bitcoin and XRP rebounded simultaneously. Analysts suggest that if XRP breaks through the $3.21 resistance level, it could reach new highs. Amid price volatility and regulatory pressures, investors can not only monitor market trends but also convert XRP/ETH into a stable daily income through SAVVY MINING cloud mining. No hardware required, enjoy 24-hour automatic settlement of profits, and lock in long-term growth potential. How to Participate in SAVVY MINING and Earn XRP and ETH 1. Register an account: Visit the SAVVY MINING official website and register to unlock all the platform’s services and products. 2. Free Trial: New users will receive a $15 bonus to purchase a starter contract and earn $0.60 in daily returns, allowing them to experience cloud mining without any investment. 3. Contract Selection: Choose from a variety of carefully designed mining contracts or use the smart calculator to customize your plan. See your first earnings in just 24 hours. Learn more here. 4. Automatic Settlement: After contract activation, profits are automatically distributed within 24 hours; upon maturity, principal is automatically returned. Users can freely choose to withdraw or reinvest, offering flexibility and convenience. Why Choose SAVVY MINING Compliant Operations: Registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), ensuring legitimacy and transparency. Green Energy: Powered by 100% renewable energy, contributing to carbon neutrality. Fund Security: SSL encryption and cold wallet storage provide bank-grade security, and every investment is insured by AIG. No Entry Requirements: No equipment or technical skills are required, making it suitable for beginners. Fast Customer Service: 24/7 online support with an average response time of 1-3 minutes can answer all your questions. Multi-Currency Support: Supports deposits and withdrawals of BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, LTC, USDT, BCH, USDC, and (USDT-ERC20). Referral Rewards: The affiliate program offers rewards of up to $100,000 and a permanent referral rebate of 3% + 1.5%. About SAVVY MINING: SAVVY MINING is a leading global cloud mining service provider, providing secure and compliant services to over 8 million users in over 170 countries. Powered by Bitmain’s technical support, we focus not only on Bitcoin mining and blockchain infrastructure upgrades, but also on promoting global financial education and financial inclusion. Our mining farms are powered by 100% renewable energy, achieving carbon neutrality. SAVVY MINING not only helps you grow your wealth, but also gives you the opportunity to participate in a greener future. In short: safety and sustainability shape the future. In the cloud mining industry, security and trust are paramount. SAVVY MINING is user-centric, ensuring the security of funds and data, full transparency in operations, and strict adherence to compliance standards. Furthermore, our mines in multiple countries utilize 100% renewable energy to ensure true carbon neutrality. This model not only reduces environmental impact but also provides investors with sustainable, long-term returns. At SAVVY MINING, you gain not only wealth growth but also the opportunity to participate in a greener future. For more information, please visit https://savvymining.com/ or download the app
XRP
XRP$3.0148+2.83%
Ethereum
ETH$4,649.36+2.75%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/27 22:10
Share
Alibaba under pressure to turn profits from its AI business in China

Alibaba under pressure to turn profits from its AI business in China

Alibaba spends heavily on AI but struggles to make strong earnings from it.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1261-0.86%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 21:22
Share

Trending News

More

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

XRP Price Prediction: ETH Sees Another Breakthrough. SAVVY MINING Utilizes Market Fluctuations

Alibaba under pressure to turn profits from its AI business in China

Thailand SEC solicits public opinions on new rules for listing crypto assets, and the opinion collection will last until July 21

Revolutionary: Ava Labs Unveils Horizon for Secure RWA-Backed Loans