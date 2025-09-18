Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 08:15
Sep 17, 2025 at 23:05 // Price

Litecoin price analysis by Coinidol.com: LTC price has slipped below the moving average lines after hitting resistance at $120.


Litecoin price long-term prediction: bearish


The 21-day SMA support helped to alleviate the selling pressure. In other words, the price of the cryptocurrency is above the 21-day SMA support but below the 50-day SMA barrier. This suggests that Litecoin will be trapped in a narrow range for a few days.


If the 21-day SMA support or the 50-day SMA barrier is overreached, the cryptocurrency will trend upwards. For example, if the LTC price breaks through the 50-day SMA barrier, it will rise to a high of $124. Litecoin will fall to its current support level of $106 if the 21-day SMA support is broken.

Technical Indicators 


  • Resistance Levels: $100, $120, $140



  • Support Levels: $60, $40, $20


LTC price indicators analysis


Litecoin’s price is squeezed between the moving average lines. It is unclear in which direction Litecoin will move. The moving average lines are horizontal in both charts. However, the price bars are limited to the distance between the moving averages. The price bars on the 4-hour chart are below the moving average lines.




LTC/USD price chart – September 17, 2025

What is the next move for LTC?


On the 4-hour chart, Litecoin is currently trading in a bearish trend zone. The altcoin is trading above the $112 support and below the moving average lines, which represent resistance at $116. The upward movement is hindered by the moving average lines, which are causing the price to oscillate within a limited range.


Meanwhile, the signal for the cryptocurrency is bearish, with price bars below the moving average lines.




LTC/USD 4-hour price chart – September 17, 2025


Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.   

Source: https://coinidol.com/litecoin-below-116-threshold/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
