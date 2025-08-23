Litecoin Recovers Above $112 Support

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 20:30
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006428+8.25%
Movement
MOVE$0.1325+5.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022064+3.76%
Litecoin
LTC$120.97+5.28%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002005+9.74%
Aug 23, 2025 at 10:58 // Price

Litecoin (LTC) has fallen from its high of $133. Today, the altcoin has fallen to a low of $114, but is trading between the moving averages.


Litecoin price long-term prediction: bearish


LTC price is above the 50-day SMA but below the 21-day SMA and selling pressure is expected to remain on the downside. LTC will fall further to $106 if it falls below the 50-day SMA. So, it will have to move sideways between the moving average lines if the 50-day SMA holds as support. On the other hand, Litecoin will resume its uptrend if buyers keep the price above the 21-day SMA.

Litecoin price indicator analysis


Litecoin has been trading between the moving average lines for days now. The trend will continue if either the 21-day SMA barrier or the 50-day SMA support is broken. At the moment, the price is moving between the moving average lines.


On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are below the moving average lines, indicating that the price will continue to fall.


Technical Indicators 



Resistance Levels: $100, $120, $140



Support Levels: $60, $40, $20




What is the next move for Litecoin?


Litecoin is falling below the moving average lines on the 4-hour chart (above). The cryptocurrency price is trading above the $112 support level but below the moving average lines.


On the downside, if the bears violate the $112 support level, the altcoin will fall to a low of $106. But Litecoin will gain if the altcoin recovers and crosses above the moving average lines.




Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/litecoin-recovers-above-112/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Zilliqa transitions to 2.0 with full EVM support and protocol overhaul

Zilliqa transitions to 2.0 with full EVM support and protocol overhaul

Zilliqa blockchain network has officially moved from version 1.0 to 2.0, a protocol upgrade that restructures the blockchain’s architecture.  According to a press release shared with crypto.news, the update introduces Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, a new Proof-of-Stake consensus model,…
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2713+8.76%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/26 20:47
Share
a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

PANews reported on June 19 that the well-known venture capital firm a16z announced that its official X account was briefly hacked this morning. During this period, the account posted token
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0142+6.92%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001775-0.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0697-2.38%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:18
Share
Investors Eye Major Gains as BlockchainFX Top Crypto Presale Builds Momentum Ahead of 2025 Launch

Investors Eye Major Gains as BlockchainFX Top Crypto Presale Builds Momentum Ahead of 2025 Launch

The cryptocurrency presale market is seeing renewed energy, with projects such as BlockDAG and Nexchain gaining attention among investors. However, a growing consensus is forming around BlockchainFX ($BFX) as the best crypto presale to watch in 2025. With an exclusive presale-only Visa card, a high-yield staking model, a competitive pricing structure, and a multi-asset trading [...] The post Investors Eye Major Gains as BlockchainFX Top Crypto Presale Builds Momentum Ahead of 2025 Launch appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02848+4.36%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08345+1.02%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/23 20:00
Share

Trending News

More

Zilliqa transitions to 2.0 with full EVM support and protocol overhaul

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

Investors Eye Major Gains as BlockchainFX Top Crypto Presale Builds Momentum Ahead of 2025 Launch

Ethereum Price Drops — Experts Say MAGACOIN FINANCE Is the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025

Check If Your Bitcoins are Threatened by Quantum