Litecoin Rises Steadily And Targets A High Of $133

Sep 06, 2025 at 08:01 // News

The price of Litecoin (LTC) has risen above the $106 support level, marking the end of its slide.



Litecoin price long-term prediction: bearish



According to the price indicator, Litecoin will recover to its previous highs of $130 and $147. On July 14, as reported by Coinidol.com, the candlestick body of the uptrend tested the 78.6% Fibonacci level. The upward correction suggests that Litecoin will rise only to fall again at the 1.272 Fibonacci extension or at $133.36.

LTC price indicators analysis



The weekly chart shows many candlestick wicks above the $130 resistance level, which show significant selling pressure at higher price levels. The moving average lines are horizontal but with an upward slope, indicating an uptrend.



Technical Indicators



Resistance Levels: $100, $120, $140







Support Levels: $60, $40, $20













LTC/USD weekly price chart – September 5, 2025





What is the next move for LTC price?



Litecoin has risen above the moving average lines, resuming an uptrend. Since the 25th of August, the altcoin has been trading above the $106 support but below the moving average lines or the $114 level. Today, resistance at $114 resisted the upward momentum. LTC’s price is now range-bound inside its limited range.









LTC/USD price 4-hour chart – September 5, 2025







Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.