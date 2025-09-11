Litecoin Surges as 1000 Wallets Add 181K LTC, XRP Hits 6.6M Wallets

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/11 18:34
Moonveil
MORE$0.10059-1.94%
XRP
XRP$2.9781-0.74%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01377-3.43%
Litecoin
LTC$115.82+1.99%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02684-2.29%
Litecoin Price

The post Litecoin Surges as 1000 Wallets Add 181K LTC, XRP Hits 6.6M Wallets appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Litecoin (LTC) has moved ahead of many altcoins after a sharp increase in whale activity and several market developments. The token’s price climbed after wallets holding more than 1,000 LTC accumulated 181,000 coins in a single day, one of the largest daily gains in recent months.

Why There’s a Surge in Litecoin?

LTC is trading at $116.89, supported by aggressive whale accumulation. The addition of 181,000 coins by large wallets signals confidence in Litecoin’s long-term potential.

A Santiment report points to two drivers of this momentum. First, Grayscale filed new exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications for Litecoin, expanding its effort to convert crypto trusts into regulated products after doing so for Bitcoin and Ethereum. 

Second, MEI Pharma rebranded as Lite Strategy and announced a $100 million LTC treasury allocation. The company’s ticker will shift from MEIPS to LITS, further highlighting corporate adoption.

How Does Whale Accumulation Impact? 

The surge in whale accumulation was matched by a sharp rise in large transactions. Within 12 hours of these announcements, 349 trades worth over $1 million were recorded. This activity coincided with a 5.5% price jump, showing how institutional signals can quickly shift market sentiment.

Litecoin and XRP Wallet Growth

While Litecoin gained more than 5%, XRP wallets expanded to about 6.6 million. Over 11,000 new wallets entered the top 10% of XRP holders in August 2025. Litecoin also showed growth, with active addresses increasing 12% in the last month. 

Comparing Wallet Use: Litecoin vs XRP

XRP wallets are often used for features such as DeFi integration, bill payments, crypto cards, and links to banking and cross-border transactions. Litecoin wallets, by contrast, focus on fast, low-cost transfers and simple on-chain transactions without deposit requirements.

Entry levels differ as well. To be in the top 10% of XRP holders, a wallet must hold about 2,396 XRP, worth around $7,218.67 at current prices. Litecoin does not have a comparable threshold, underscoring the difference in network structure and asset concentration.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Brazilian listed company Méliuz has purchased $28.4 million worth of Bitcoin; cross-border e-commerce company DDC Enterprise has launched a Bitcoin reserve strategy, aiming to reach 5,000 BTC within 36 months; Binance Alpha has added SuiNS Token (NS).
Bitcoin
BTC$114,201.12+1.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10114-1.45%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24283+6.57%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 17:30
Share
Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

Pudgy Penguins has launched Pengu Clash, a skill-based 1v1 multiplayer game on Telegram that brings its popular NFT characters into fast-paced minigame battles. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has launched its first Web3 game, Pengu Clash, a Telegram-based 1v1 multiplayer battler that…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04641-3.09%
SQUID MEME
GAME$30.0331+4.95%
TONCOIN
TON$3.187+2.57%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:12
Share
Deribit to have over $14 billion worth of Bitcoin options contracts expire this Friday

Deribit to have over $14 billion worth of Bitcoin options contracts expire this Friday

PANews June 25 news, according to CoinDesk, Deribit exchange will have a total of 141,271 Bitcoin options contracts expiring this Friday, with a value of over $14 billion, accounting for
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1014+32.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 14:30
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

Deribit to have over $14 billion worth of Bitcoin options contracts expire this Friday

ETF Yatırımcıları Bitcoin’e (BTC), Vadeli İşlem Yatırımcıları Ethereum’a (ETH) Akın Ediyor! Bu Ne Anlama Geliyor?

Nemo Protocol Explains $2.6 Million Exploit Caused by Code Vulnerabilities