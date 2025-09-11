The post Litecoin Surges as 1000 Wallets Add 181K LTC, XRP Hits 6.6M Wallets appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Litecoin (LTC) has moved ahead of many altcoins after a sharp increase in whale activity and several market developments. The token’s price climbed after wallets holding more than 1,000 LTC accumulated 181,000 coins in a single day, one of the largest daily gains in recent months.

Why There’s a Surge in Litecoin?

LTC is trading at $116.89, supported by aggressive whale accumulation. The addition of 181,000 coins by large wallets signals confidence in Litecoin’s long-term potential.

A Santiment report points to two drivers of this momentum. First, Grayscale filed new exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications for Litecoin, expanding its effort to convert crypto trusts into regulated products after doing so for Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Second, MEI Pharma rebranded as Lite Strategy and announced a $100 million LTC treasury allocation. The company’s ticker will shift from MEIPS to LITS, further highlighting corporate adoption.

How Does Whale Accumulation Impact?

The surge in whale accumulation was matched by a sharp rise in large transactions. Within 12 hours of these announcements, 349 trades worth over $1 million were recorded. This activity coincided with a 5.5% price jump, showing how institutional signals can quickly shift market sentiment.

Litecoin and XRP Wallet Growth

While Litecoin gained more than 5%, XRP wallets expanded to about 6.6 million. Over 11,000 new wallets entered the top 10% of XRP holders in August 2025. Litecoin also showed growth, with active addresses increasing 12% in the last month.

Comparing Wallet Use: Litecoin vs XRP

XRP wallets are often used for features such as DeFi integration, bill payments, crypto cards, and links to banking and cross-border transactions. Litecoin wallets, by contrast, focus on fast, low-cost transfers and simple on-chain transactions without deposit requirements.

Entry levels differ as well. To be in the top 10% of XRP holders, a wallet must hold about 2,396 XRP, worth around $7,218.67 at current prices. Litecoin does not have a comparable threshold, underscoring the difference in network structure and asset concentration.