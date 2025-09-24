The post Litecoin Threatens A Further Drop Below $104 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 23, 2025 at 18:20 // Price The price of Litecoin has fallen below the moving average lines after being trapped between them. LTC price charts analysis by Coinidol.com. Litecoin price long-term prediction: bearish The cryptocurrency moved sideways below $120 until it crashed. Buyers were unable to sustain the positive momentum above the $120 threshold. The altcoin fell below the 21-day SMA support and resumed its slide. The sellers prevailed and pushed the price to the lower $108 level. According to the price indication, Litecoin will continue its downtrend. According to the price indicator, Litecoin will continue its downward trend. The price has fallen sharply and is now hovering above the support level of $104. Litecoin will fall to the level of the 2.0 Fibonacci extension or $91.64. Currently, it is at $104.90. Technical Indicators  Resistance Levels: $100, $120, $140 Support Levels: $60, $40, $20 Litecoin price indicators analysis After the current decline, LTC price bars are now below the moving average lines. The 21-day SMA is lower than the 50-day SMA, indicating a decline. The moving average lines on the 4-hour chart are horizontal due to the sideways movement. The price bars have fallen sharply into negative territory, with the 21-day SMA acting as a resistance line. LTC/USD 4-hours chart – September 23, 2025 What is the next move for Litecoin? The downtrend broke the Litecoin sideways trend. The downtrend broke below the existing support and reached a low of $102. The selling pressure has paused above the $104 support, while the upward movement has stalled below the $106 high. The altcoin is now trading in a narrow range at the lowest price level. The crypto signal is… The post Litecoin Threatens A Further Drop Below $104 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 23, 2025 at 18:20 // Price The price of Litecoin has fallen below the moving average lines after being trapped between them. LTC price charts analysis by Coinidol.com. Litecoin price long-term prediction: bearish The cryptocurrency moved sideways below $120 until it crashed. Buyers were unable to sustain the positive momentum above the $120 threshold. The altcoin fell below the 21-day SMA support and resumed its slide. The sellers prevailed and pushed the price to the lower $108 level. According to the price indication, Litecoin will continue its downtrend. According to the price indicator, Litecoin will continue its downward trend. The price has fallen sharply and is now hovering above the support level of $104. Litecoin will fall to the level of the 2.0 Fibonacci extension or $91.64. Currently, it is at $104.90. Technical Indicators  Resistance Levels: $100, $120, $140 Support Levels: $60, $40, $20 Litecoin price indicators analysis After the current decline, LTC price bars are now below the moving average lines. The 21-day SMA is lower than the 50-day SMA, indicating a decline. The moving average lines on the 4-hour chart are horizontal due to the sideways movement. The price bars have fallen sharply into negative territory, with the 21-day SMA acting as a resistance line. LTC/USD 4-hours chart – September 23, 2025 What is the next move for Litecoin? The downtrend broke the Litecoin sideways trend. The downtrend broke below the existing support and reached a low of $102. The selling pressure has paused above the $104 support, while the upward movement has stalled below the $106 high. The altcoin is now trading in a narrow range at the lowest price level. The crypto signal is…

Litecoin Threatens A Further Drop Below $104

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 04:01
Altcoin
Movement
BRC20.COM
Litecoin
Line Protocol
Sep 23, 2025 at 18:20 // Price

The price of Litecoin has fallen below the moving average lines after being trapped between them. LTC price charts analysis by Coinidol.com.


Litecoin price long-term prediction: bearish


The cryptocurrency moved sideways below $120 until it crashed. Buyers were unable to sustain the positive momentum above the $120 threshold. The altcoin fell below the 21-day SMA support and resumed its slide. The sellers prevailed and pushed the price to the lower $108 level.


According to the price indication, Litecoin will continue its downtrend. According to the price indicator, Litecoin will continue its downward trend. The price has fallen sharply and is now hovering above the support level of $104. Litecoin will fall to the level of the 2.0 Fibonacci extension or $91.64. Currently, it is at $104.90.


Technical Indicators 


  • Resistance Levels: $100, $120, $140



  • Support Levels: $60, $40, $20



Litecoin price indicators analysis


After the current decline, LTC price bars are now below the moving average lines. The 21-day SMA is lower than the 50-day SMA, indicating a decline. The moving average lines on the 4-hour chart are horizontal due to the sideways movement. The price bars have fallen sharply into negative territory, with the 21-day SMA acting as a resistance line.




LTC/USD 4-hours chart – September 23, 2025

What is the next move for Litecoin?


The downtrend broke the Litecoin sideways trend. The downtrend broke below the existing support and reached a low of $102. The selling pressure has paused above the $104 support, while the upward movement has stalled below the $106 high. The altcoin is now trading in a narrow range at the lowest price level. The crypto signal is poor as the altcoin is trading in a bearish trend zone.




LTC/USD daily chart – September 23, 2025


Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. 

Source: https://coinidol.com/litecoin-further-drop/

Source: https://coinidol.com/litecoin-further-drop/
