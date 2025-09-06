Litecoin trades technicals for taunts as feud with crypto influencer escalates

What started as a chart debate between Litecoin and analyst Benjamin Cowen spiraled into a meme war of market caps and a receding hairline joke—with even rival Dash jumping in.

Summary
  • Litecoin feuded with analyst Benjamin Cowen after he posted a bearish LTC chart.
  • The debate shifted from market talk to hairline insults and meme comparisons.
  • Dash joined the spat before Cowen mocked its 99% decline against Litecoin.

The confrontation began when Litecoin (LTC) posted: “I say the quiet parts out loud but we all should.”

This prompted Cowen, CEO of ITC Crypto, to respond with a price chart showing LTC’s declining performance.

The conversation then descended into personal discussion when Litecoin shared a picture of Cowen’s receding hairline with the description, “the quiet part.”

Personal attacks replace Litecoin technical analysis

The conversation took a turn when Litecoin dropped market-based arguments and attacked Cowen’s physical appearance.

Cowen responded with humor and claimed he “lost all my hair trying to convince Litecoiners to convert to Bitcoin. A small price to pay for the greater good.”

The exchange continued with increasingly absurd comparisons. Litecoin commented that “Your head reminds me of the great recession,” prompting Cowen to counter that “Your marketcap reminds me of the great recession.”

The back-and-forth concluded with Litecoin suggesting Cowen “could use a cap.”

The Dash (DASH) cryptocurrency’s official account joined the back-and-forth, posting: “Price chart instantly means you’ve lost the argument.” In other words, market performance trumps rhetoric.

The analyst fired back at Dash, noting the cryptocurrency is “down 99% against Litecoin” and suggesting they “sit this one out.”

Litecoin’s history of Twitter/X feuds

This incident occurred following a wave of aggressive social media behavior from cryptocurrency projects. Litecoin also recently engaged in a confrontation with XRP (XRP) communities.

That began with a post comparing the token to comet smells and escalated to mockery of Ripple’s institutional adoption claims.

The Aug. 29 post that sparked the XRP feud described comets as smelling like “rotten eggs, urine, burning matches, and almonds” before comparing this to XRP being sold to retail investors.

The post referred to Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse as “Brad Garlicmouse” and dismissed XRP’s banking narrative as an unfulfilled illusion.

These feuds suggest cryptocurrency projects are adopting increasingly controversial marketing strategies to maintain relevance in a crowded market.

