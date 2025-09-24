TLDR LAC stock rose 70% pre-market to $5.23 on September 23 after closing at $3.07 the previous day. Trump administration reportedly seeks up to a 10% stake in Lithium Americas. Discussions linked to renegotiating a $2.26 billion DOE loan for the Thacker Pass project. GM owns 38% of the project and has long-term lithium offtake [...] The post Lithium Americas Corp. ($LAC) Stock: Soars Over 70% Pre-Market as Trump Eyes 10% Stake in Miner appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR LAC stock rose 70% pre-market to $5.23 on September 23 after closing at $3.07 the previous day. Trump administration reportedly seeks up to a 10% stake in Lithium Americas. Discussions linked to renegotiating a $2.26 billion DOE loan for the Thacker Pass project. GM owns 38% of the project and has long-term lithium offtake [...] The post Lithium Americas Corp. ($LAC) Stock: Soars Over 70% Pre-Market as Trump Eyes 10% Stake in Miner appeared first on CoinCentral.

Lithium Americas Corp. ($LAC) Stock: Soars Over 70% Pre-Market as Trump Eyes 10% Stake in Miner

By: Coincentral
2025/09/24 23:12
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.728+1.12%
Oasis
ROSE$0.0263-3.05%

TLDR

  • LAC stock rose 70% pre-market to $5.23 on September 23 after closing at $3.07 the previous day.
  • Trump administration reportedly seeks up to a 10% stake in Lithium Americas.
  • Discussions linked to renegotiating a $2.26 billion DOE loan for the Thacker Pass project.
  • GM owns 38% of the project and has long-term lithium offtake rights.
  • Analysts see government backing as a boost but warn of valuation risks.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) closed at $3.07 on September 23, 2025, down 6.97% before soaring 70.64% pre-market to $5.23.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC)

The surge came after Reuters reported that the Trump administration is seeking to take an equity stake of as much as 10% in the miner. The move follows a series of government interventions in strategic sectors, including stakes in Intel and MP Materials.

Thacker Pass Project at the Center

At the core of the discussions is Lithium Americas’ $2.26 billion Energy Department loan for its Thacker Pass lithium project. Located in Nevada, Thacker Pass is a joint venture with General Motors (GM), which has invested $625 million for a 38% stake. GM holds rights to purchase all lithium from the mine’s first phase and a portion from the second phase over 20 years. The mine is expected to begin production in 2028, serving as a critical supply chain pillar for U.S. electric vehicle batteries.

Trump’s Strategic Stakes in Key Sectors

The Trump administration has increasingly favored equity stakes to strengthen U.S. control over strategic resources. Intel stock surged 20% after Washington announced a government investment, while MP Materials jumped 50% when the Department of Defense took a 15% stake and secured a decade-long contract for rare earth supplies. Analysts suggest that Lithium Americas could benefit from similar credibility and long-term financing support.

Analyst Reactions to the Rally

Despite the stock’s sharp rise, some analysts urged caution. JPMorgan called the rally “overblown,” arguing that it remains difficult to assess fair value without clarity on potential revised offtake agreements. Jefferies lowered its price target for LAC from $8 to $7 but kept a buy rating, citing the longer-term strategic importance of the project. TD Cowen analysts noted that a government stake could enhance project economics by signaling strong political support.

Market and Peer Impact

The news lifted broader lithium and EV-related stocks. General Motors rose 2.5% pre-market, approaching a technical breakout, while Albemarle gained over 4%. Analysts at Morningstar added that a U.S. stake in Lithium Americas could include offtake price guarantees, ensuring profitability even in a low-price environment for lithium.

Conclusion

Lithium Americas’ pre-market surge reflects investor enthusiasm over possible U.S. government backing, which could de-risk the Thacker Pass project and strengthen America’s EV supply chain. However, uncertainties around revised loan terms, potential offtake agreements, and long-term lithium demand leave open questions about whether the rally can be sustained.

The post Lithium Americas Corp. ($LAC) Stock: Soars Over 70% Pre-Market as Trump Eyes 10% Stake in Miner appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

‘Dr. Quinn’ Co-Stars Jane Seymour And Joe Lando Reuniting In New Season Of ‘Harry Wild’

‘Dr. Quinn’ Co-Stars Jane Seymour And Joe Lando Reuniting In New Season Of ‘Harry Wild’

The post ‘Dr. Quinn’ Co-Stars Jane Seymour And Joe Lando Reuniting In New Season Of ‘Harry Wild’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joe Lando and Janey Seymour in “Harry Wild.” Courtesy: AMC / Acorn Jane Seymour is getting her favorite frontier friend to join her in her latest series. In the mid-90s Seymour spent six seasons as Dr. Micheala Quinn on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. During the run of the series, Dr. Quinn met, married, and started a family with local frontiersman Byron Sully, also known simply as Sully, played by Joe Lando. Now, the duo will once again be partnering up, but this time to solve crimes in Seymour’s latest show, Harry Wild. In the series, literature professor Harriet ‘Harry’ Wild found herself at crossroads, having difficulty adjusting to retirement. After a stint staying with her police detective son, Charlie, Harry begins to investigate crimes herself, now finding an unlikely new sleuthing partner, a teen who had mugged Harry. In the upcoming fifth season, now in production in Dublin, Ireland, Lando will join the cast, playing Pierce Kennedy, the new State Pathologist, who becomes a charming and handsome natural ally for Harry. Promotional portrait of British actress Jane Seymour (born Joyce Penelope Wilhelmina Frankenberg), as Dr. Michaela ‘Mike’ Quinn, and American actor Joe Lando, as Byron Sully, as they pose with horses for the made-for-tv movie ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman: the Movie,’ 1999. (Photo by Spike Nannarello/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images) Getty Images Emmy-Award Winner Seymour also serves as executive producer on the series. The new season finds Harry and Fergus delving into the worlds of whiskey-making, theatre and musical-tattoos, chasing a gang of middle-aged lady burglars and working to deal with a murder close to home. Debuting in 2026, Harry Wild Season 5 will consist of six episodes. Ahead of the new season, a 2-part Harry Wild Special will debut exclusively on Acorn TV on Monday, November 24th. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/anneeaston/2025/09/17/dr-quinn-co-stars-jane-seymour-and-joe-lando-reuniting-in-new-season-of-harry-wild/
SIX
SIX$0.02095+0.19%
HARRY
HARRY$0.07337+2.45%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.03+1.55%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:05
Share
Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON

Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON

The post Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At EDCON 2025 in Osaka, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin delivered fresh details of Ethereum’s technical roadmap, delineating both short-term scaling goals and longer-term protocol transformations. The immediate priority, according to slides from the presentation, is scaling at the L1 level by raising the gas limit while maintaining decentralization. Tools such as block-level access lists, ZK-EVMs, gas repricing, and slot optimization were highlighted as means to improve throughput and efficiency. A central theme of the presentation was privacy, divided into protections for on-chain “writes” (transactions, voting, DeFi operations) and “reads” (retrieving blockchain state). Write privacy could be achieved through client-side zero-knowledge proofs, encrypted voting, and mixnet-based transaction relays. Read privacy efforts include trusted execution environments, private information retrieval techniques, dummy queries to obscure access patterns, and partial state nodes that reveal only necessary data. These measures aim to reduce information leakage across both ends of user interaction. In the medium term, Ethereum’s focus shifts to cross-Layer-2 interoperability. Vitalik described trustless L2 asset transfers, proof aggregation, and faster settlement mechanisms as key milestones toward a seamless rollup ecosystem. Faster slots and stronger finality, supported by techniques like erasure coding and three-stage finalization (3SF), are also in scope to enhance responsiveness and security. The roadmap also includes Stage 2 rollup advancements to strengthen verification efficiency, alongside a call for broader community participation to help build and maintain these improvements. The long-term “Lean Ethereum” blueprint emphasizes security, simplicity and optimization, with ambitions for quantum-resistant cryptography, formal verification of the protocol, and adoption of ideal primitives for hashing, signatures, and zero-knowledge proofs. Buterin stressed that these improvements are not just for scalability but to make Ethereum a stable, trustworthy foundation for the broader decentralized ecosystem. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.…
CROSS
CROSS$0.23334-5.13%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001683-2.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017009+5.33%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:22
Share
Dogecoin Whale Wallets Add $300M in August — Meme Coin Frenzy Builds With MAGACOIN FINANCE Buzz

Dogecoin Whale Wallets Add $300M in August — Meme Coin Frenzy Builds With MAGACOIN FINANCE Buzz

Dogecoin whale wallets added $300M in August as meme coin frenzy grows. Analysts highlight MAGACOIN FINANCE as a hidden gem with supply scarcity and investor hype.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.31-3.47%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.006605+26.58%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002389-1.07%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:00
Share

Trending News

More

‘Dr. Quinn’ Co-Stars Jane Seymour And Joe Lando Reuniting In New Season Of ‘Harry Wild’

Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON

Dogecoin Whale Wallets Add $300M in August — Meme Coin Frenzy Builds With MAGACOIN FINANCE Buzz

Hyperliquid’s Bold Mission to Revolutionize Stablecoins

Trump meets Milei and promises support without bailout