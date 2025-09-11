Live-Action ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ Gets Peacock Streaming Date

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11
Mason Thames in” How to Train Your Dragon.”

Universal Pictures

How to Train Your Dragon — a live-action remake of the 2010 animated hit of the same name starring Gerard Butler, Mason Thames and Nico Parker — is coming soon to streaming on Peacock.

Directed by the animated film’s director, Dean DeBlois, How to Train Your Dragon opened in theaters on June 13 and debuted on digital streaming via premium video on demand on July 15.

Butler stars in the live-action How to Train Your Dragon as Viking Chief Stoic the Vast, whom he voiced in the 2010 animated film. Thames plays Stoic’s son, Hiccup, an accident-prone teen who doesn’t seem like a candidate to follow in the footsteps of his father and become a dragon slayer until he accidentally ensnares an ailing dragon, whom he names Toothless. Together, Hiccup and Toothless discover common ground and there is no need to fear one another.

Parker also stars as a teen Astrid, a teen Viking training to become a dragon slayer and Nick Frost plays Gobber, who prepares the young dragon slayers in training. The film also stars Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Ruth Codd, Peter Serafinowicz and Murray McArthur.

Peacock announced on Wednesday that How to Train Your Dragon will begin streaming on Friday, Oct. 10.

The platform offers an ad-based Peacock Premium tier that costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year, as well as an ad-free Peacock Premium Plus tier that costs $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year.

How Did ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ Perform In Theaters?

The live-action version of How to Train Your Dragon was a blockbuster hit in theaters, earning nearly $263 million domestically and $369.1 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $632.1 million.

The film had $150 million production budget before prints and advertising costs, according to The Numbers.

How to Train Your Dragon also earned 76% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 251 reviews, and a 97% “fresh” Popcornmeter rating based on 10,000-plus verified user ratings.

Rated PG, the live-action version of How to Train Your Dragon will arrive on Peacock on Oct. 10.

