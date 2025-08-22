[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 22, 2025 – Crypto Market Steadies Ahead of Fed Chair’s Jackson Hole Speech; BTC at $113K, ETH Near $4.3K

Crypto market is holding key levels ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole later today. Bitcoin is trading at $113,000 after dipping to $112,000 overnight, while Ethereum remains near the $4,300 mark, little changed in the past 24 hours. OKB continues its sharp rally, briefly crossing $250 and gaining 158% over the past week. Meanwhile, XRP trades at $2.86, down 8% over the same period.

