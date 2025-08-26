The crypto market is showing bearish signals today as the entire crypto market cap is down over 4%. Bitcoin slipped below the $110K mark, triggering nearly $940 million in liquidations, out of which $800 million are long positions. Ethereum is also losing momentum after weeks of outperformance. Market fragility is being amplified by heavy ETF outflows, collapsing transaction fees, and thin liquidity, even as sovereign and institutional players quietly accumulate exposure.

