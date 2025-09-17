LIVE: Fed Rate Cut Decision — Bitcoin & Crypto Market Reaction Updates, September 17

The Fed delivers its rate cut decision today, a pivot point for Bitcoin and the wider crypto market. Lower policy rates can ease financial conditions, weaken the dollar, and nudge risk appetite higher—while a hawkish surprise can do the opposite. With liquidity and funding costs key to crypto, even small changes in the statement language or the dot plot can ripple across BTC, ETH, and high-beta altcoins.

We’ll be tracking the decision and Powell’s press conference in real time: spot moves in BTC/ETH, liquidation clusters, perp funding, open interest, options implied vol, and basis; alongside DXY, Treasury yields, and equities. Expect instant reads on order books and heatmaps, plus context from CME probabilities and how the market’s path of cuts/pricing shifts minute by minute.

PANews reported on September 17th that, according to CoinDesk , MoneyGram announced the launch of a new-generation app in Colombia, powered by the USDC stablecoin. Users can receive and hold USD stablecoins through the app. The app is powered by Circle 's USDC , the Stellar blockchain, and Crossmint wallet technology. MoneyGram plans to expand to more markets and currently has over 6,000 locations in Colombia. Officials stated that the stablecoin provides users with a stable currency and real-time settlement capabilities.
MicroStrategy benzeri bir strateji benimseyen dev şirket Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD), ek Solana alımı yapmak için yeni hamlesini açıkladı. Buna göre şirket 4 milyar dolarlık ek altcoin satın alımı için harekete geçti. Yapılan resmi açıklamaya göre, Forward Industries ABD Menkul Kıymetler ve Borsa Komisyonu’na (SEC) bir S-3 kayıt beyanı sunduğunu ve Solana (SOL) hazine stratejisini […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
PANews reported on September 17th that Sonic Labs announced an investment in FinChain, an institutional-grade RWA service provider, to accelerate its strategic goal of becoming the future financial settlement layer. Through this partnership, Sonic will support RWA issuance, institutional-grade settlement channels, and compatibility with DeFi, further expanding the market application of on-chain physical assets (RWA). It was reported last month that FinChain, a subsidiary of Fosun Wealth Holdings, was officially launched and achieved millions of dollars in financing .
