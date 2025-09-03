Live: Is Red September Back? What’s Happening in Crypto Market on Sept. 3

The start of the month has been quite dynamic for the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin BTC $110 762 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $2.21 T Vol. 24h: $47.95 B is trading at $110,000, significantly below the $123,000 reached in mid-August. Ethereum ETH $4 314 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $520.52 B Vol. 24h: $32.33 B has dropped nearly 2% of its value in the last 24 hours, hovering around $4,300. Despite the recent downtrend, this price level still reflects a 30-day gain of over 21%. Let’s keep an eye on the updates that deserve your attention today.next
