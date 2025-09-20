The post Live to earn: How Emorya pays to incentivize healthy habits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Emorya is an application that incentivizes healthy living by paying users for calories burned. The model is an advancement of the conventional move-to-earn games, which do not cover all the aspects of a healthy lifestyle. At the center of the project is a hyper-deflationary token, $EMR, which is used to reward user activity. The project bridges Web2 and Web3, making crypto accessible through everyday actions. In this article, we explore the Emorya application, i.e., how it works to reward healthy habits, its deflationary tokenomics, and eventually how businesses can leverage its community to make more revenue and attract more customers. What is live to earn? Live-to-earn is a relatively new concept in decentralized finance that gamifies and rewards user activity. In the case of Emorya, the concept rewards players for healthy habits, whether sleeping or exercising; the rewards keep accumulating.  The concept varies from conventional move-to-earn games, which reward you for physical activity or movement, blending fitness with gaming. Another popular concept is play-to-earn games, which incentivize players to play their games. The Emorya App is designed exclusively for members of the Emorya network. It offers a seamless way to synchronize health data and participate in exciting in-network competitions to unlock rewards and achievements. Behavioral psychology: Why do rewards work? People are wired to crave rewards. Multiple research studies have shown that the brain releases dopamine when people receive or anticipate a reward. This anticipation fuels motivation and repeated behavior, which Emorya has ingeniously adopted to promote healthy living. The desire to manage weight and keep healthy are two of the most common reasons people track their calories. According to the Endowment effect, the moment you own or get an incentive, you are more likely to value it. The Live to Earn concept lets you earn crypto immediately, giving you… The post Live to earn: How Emorya pays to incentivize healthy habits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Emorya is an application that incentivizes healthy living by paying users for calories burned. The model is an advancement of the conventional move-to-earn games, which do not cover all the aspects of a healthy lifestyle. At the center of the project is a hyper-deflationary token, $EMR, which is used to reward user activity. The project bridges Web2 and Web3, making crypto accessible through everyday actions. In this article, we explore the Emorya application, i.e., how it works to reward healthy habits, its deflationary tokenomics, and eventually how businesses can leverage its community to make more revenue and attract more customers. What is live to earn? Live-to-earn is a relatively new concept in decentralized finance that gamifies and rewards user activity. In the case of Emorya, the concept rewards players for healthy habits, whether sleeping or exercising; the rewards keep accumulating.  The concept varies from conventional move-to-earn games, which reward you for physical activity or movement, blending fitness with gaming. Another popular concept is play-to-earn games, which incentivize players to play their games. The Emorya App is designed exclusively for members of the Emorya network. It offers a seamless way to synchronize health data and participate in exciting in-network competitions to unlock rewards and achievements. Behavioral psychology: Why do rewards work? People are wired to crave rewards. Multiple research studies have shown that the brain releases dopamine when people receive or anticipate a reward. This anticipation fuels motivation and repeated behavior, which Emorya has ingeniously adopted to promote healthy living. The desire to manage weight and keep healthy are two of the most common reasons people track their calories. According to the Endowment effect, the moment you own or get an incentive, you are more likely to value it. The Live to Earn concept lets you earn crypto immediately, giving you…

Live to earn: How Emorya pays to incentivize healthy habits

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 22:30
Emorya is an application that incentivizes healthy living by paying users for calories burned. The model is an advancement of the conventional move-to-earn games, which do not cover all the aspects of a healthy lifestyle.

At the center of the project is a hyper-deflationary token, $EMR, which is used to reward user activity. The project bridges Web2 and Web3, making crypto accessible through everyday actions.

In this article, we explore the Emorya application, i.e., how it works to reward healthy habits, its deflationary tokenomics, and eventually how businesses can leverage its community to make more revenue and attract more customers.

What is live to earn?

Live-to-earn is a relatively new concept in decentralized finance that gamifies and rewards user activity. In the case of Emorya, the concept rewards players for healthy habits, whether sleeping or exercising; the rewards keep accumulating. 

The concept varies from conventional move-to-earn games, which reward you for physical activity or movement, blending fitness with gaming. Another popular concept is play-to-earn games, which incentivize players to play their games.

The Emorya App is designed exclusively for members of the Emorya network. It offers a seamless way to synchronize health data and participate in exciting in-network competitions to unlock rewards and achievements.

Behavioral psychology: Why do rewards work?

People are wired to crave rewards. Multiple research studies have shown that the brain releases dopamine when people receive or anticipate a reward. This anticipation fuels motivation and repeated behavior, which Emorya has ingeniously adopted to promote healthy living.

The desire to manage weight and keep healthy are two of the most common reasons people track their calories. According to the Endowment effect, the moment you own or get an incentive, you are more likely to value it. The Live to Earn concept lets you earn crypto immediately, giving you a head start on the phenomenon. People are also more likely to repeat behaviors when they see measurable results.

Tracking your habits can make a big difference in helping you sleep better, reducing muscle and joint pains, and reducing the chances of developing Type 2 diabetes.

How Emorya works

The Emorya project is an initiative to reward individuals worldwide for embracing active and healthy lifestyles. The project can track this activity using the Emorya Sports mobile application, which syncs your health data with Apple Health. The app also provides detailed records and analysis of your health data that you can use to track your fitness progress.

The measurements from the data collected are then used to reward you with the $EMRS token, which is added to your wallet daily. Accumulated $EMRS can then be converted to another native token, $EMR, providing you the liberty to exchange your hard-earned crypto assets for the services and products provided within the Emorya ecosystem. $EMR can also be converted to real money.

So, Emorya combines healthy living and blockchain technology for a rewarding experience in the Emorya ecosystem. Your activity earns you crypto rewards. 

Emorya rewards: Earn crypto programs

Besides burning calories for $EMRS, Emorya offers other exciting ways to earn by rewarding user loyalty and commitment.

You can become an Emorya ambassador by referring your friends to the platform and earn up to 20% of their $EMRS tokens for life. For every friend you successfully invite, you instantly earn 1,000 $EMRS tokens and 10% of all the tokens they earn. Your friend also earns 1,000 $EMRS to get started. 

The rewards accumulate even more when your friends invite their friends. In this case, you earn 5% of their friends’ $EMRS tokens for life. 

Another way to earn with Emorya is to lock your $EMR or $EMRS tokens through a process called staking. By staking your tokens, you temporarily remove them from circulation, and this helps in actively supporting the Emorya ecosystem and participating in the stability of the ecosystem. Staking attracts an interest on locked tokens.

Community, gamification, and NFT integrations

Emorya empowers its community to contribute green energy through their daily physical activities, which are eventually rewarded. 

The Emorya community consists of regular users seeking motivation for a healthy lifestyle, health and fitness enthusiasts, and eventually investors seeking scarcity-driven value, which is provided by the $EMR token. At press time, the platform boasted over 190,000 users, with over 8,000 active daily users.

The community brings value to the ecosystem, and as more users join, Emorya grows stronger and more rewarding. This is made possible by the platform’s live-to-earn gamification model, which involves a dual token system, $EMR and $EMRS, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). 

Each user on Emorya is a primary energy source recorded as the calories they burn daily in the ecosystem via the Emorya SportsX application.

The Emorya ecosystem has a limited collection of 2,500 digital collectibles, NFTs, which act as fitness badges that adapt to your profile. The NFTs live on the MultiversX blockchain, meaning they are secure, trackable, and can’t be faked.

These NFTS are not just bragging rights but are linked to real-world missions through the EMORYA SportsX application. The NFTs are upgradeable through levels 1 to 100 based on the calories you burn. The catch? The higher your NFT level is, the higher the monthly monetization percentage of calories.

The NFTs are also key to unlocking exclusive features and challenges for your fitness journey.

Tokenomics and sustainability: Hyper-deflationary nature of EMR

As mentioned, earned $EMRS tokens can be converted for $EMR, which are then interchangeable for real money. The two are the native tokens of the Emorya ecosystem and are built on the MultiversX blockchain. The project’s tokenomic presentation allows it to run as a sustainable, deflationary economic model, preventing the tokens from flooding the market and resulting in selling pressure and token devaluation.

First, $EMR has a total supply of 1 billion tokens. 44% of the tokens were committed to the public sale, 30% were set aside for guarantee funds and staking, 20% were used for the team and marketing, and the remaining 6% were spent in their private token sale. 

Emorya is committed to reducing the token supply up to 1 million tokens through its revolutionary token burn model. 

Emorya adopted a 12% $EMR transaction fee to ensure sustainable economics and hyper-deflation. The fee is deducted when you unlock EMR, claim locking rewards, games, and monetization aspects. The fee is utilized as follows:

  • 3% of the fee is burned, meaning they are removed from circulation and can never be utilized, reducing the token supply over time. Emorya has so far burned about 17.5 million $EMR tokens.
  • Another 3% is retained to support platform growth and innovation within the Emorya ecosystem. 
  • 2.5% is distributed as APR to users who have locked their $EMR tokens.
  • 0.5% is sent to the Buffer Games rewards liquidity pool that users can win by playing.
  • The remaining 3% goes to boosted APR, i.e., more rewards for users who have locked over 100,000 $EMR for over 60 days. 

Smart contracts on the MultiversX blockchain implement the distribution. The smart contracts basically automate the execution of the distribution so that all participants can be immediately sure of the outcome, without any intermediary’s involvement or time loss. 

What’s next for Emorya?

Emorya is now in its growth phase, with the team now focused on scaling the product to millions of users globally. Looking at the roadmap, Emorya is now preparing for massive adoption and partnerships, which could see new use cases for the $EMR token and more visibility for the project.

Looking ahead, Emorya plans to fundraise and integrate artificial intelligence (AI) agents. AI agents are software systems that show reasoning, planning, and memory and have autonomy to make decisions, learn, and adapt. They are intended to integrate seamlessly with the Emorya app, providing people worldwide with the chance to improve their overall well-being through their innovative application.

EMR supply shock

Looking at Emorya’s tokenomics and deflationary model, it is clear that the project is positioning itself as a high-growth opportunity. The project is now past development and testing, gaining traction, users, and market momentum. The Emorya team now focuses on global adoption, aiming for mass-market penetration.

There are now very few $EMR tokens in the market, as the community has bought and locked 90% of the supply. With fewer coins in circulation, a rise in demand would undoubtedly result in a price spike.

B2B Integrations

Emorya has introduced a “Partner” program for businesses looking to attract more customers and make extra income by sharing a smart QR code or special referral link with customers.

Your business earns you $EMRS tokens when customers join Emorya using your QR code or referral link, which you can display on your outlet. Through the partner program, you earn commission from the $EMRS tokens they earn by burning calories. Customers on the other end earn extra boosts when they visit your businesses, meaning more repeat customers.

Emorya’s partner program integration works with any business—gym, pub, cafe, shopping mall, name it. The businesses are featured on the Emorya application by location, so you can leverage Emorya’s growing community, a win for your business, while promoting healthy habits and customer service.

Future of live to earn

The future of live to earn is set on a growing trajectory. Blockchain systems are now being adopted globally as regulations become more favorable to decentralized systems. 

For health and fitness enthusiasts, living to earn is a welcome bonus, an incentive for motivation. For businesses, Emorya is a tool to promote engagement by attracting customers in a fun and healthy way. Finally, the $EMRS and $EMR tokens present a speculative investment opportunity for investors due to their hyper-deflationary models.

Looking ahead, there is anticipation for further adoption of DeFi applications that promote positive living habits through practical utility.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/emorya-pays-to-incentivize-healthy-habits/

