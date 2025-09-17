LivLive Crypto Presale Sets New Heights: 12x Price Increase From Presale To Launch

Token airdrops and a million-dollar treasure hunt form the backbone of the LivLive presale. The presale price is just $0.02 in comparison to the launch price of $0.25. Thus, early participants can expect a potential 12x gain right from day one.

The crypto presale bundles include a wristband with augmented reality, move-to-earn (M2E), blockchain, and AI technology, along with $LIVE token allocations and more.

The LivLive protocol is a virtual ecosystem deployed on top of the physical world. The AR technology facilitates the process of integrating digital items and quests into a gamified economy.

The project’s long-term narrative involves creating a shift in how platforms reward everyday habits. In the current social media and internet model, platforms harvest and sell data created by users for a profit. They do that without rewarding the users themselves. LivLive plans to change this for the better.

Presale Bundles: $LIVE Allocation and a $2.5 Million Giveaway

Access to the LivLive world requires one of the AR-protocol-compatible wristbands. The new platform is selling wristbands as part of bundles in the presale with five different tiers. Every tier gives holders full access to the LivLive ecosystem, but the benefits of the bundle improve with higher tiers.

Each bundle comes with an allocation of $LIVE tokens at the crypto presale price of $0.02. That gives holders a 12x potential with the $0.25 launch price.

Lower-tier bundles include smaller allocations. The entry-level bundle offers around $250 worth of $LIVE. The top-tier bundle includes up to $10,000 worth of $LIVE tokens. This allocation gives early adopters significant influence within the protocol from day one.

Every bundle also comes with NFT keys. They unlock digital vaults containing a total of $2.5 million in $LIVE tokens as part of the LivLive giveaway. The higher-tier wristband bundles contain digital NFT keys. They could open the top prize of up to $2.5 million in $LIVE tokens.

In addition to the token airdrop, every wristband also comes with a predetermined mining allocation. Holders will be able to mine $LIVE tokens using their wristbands within the LivLive game environment. As expected, higher-tier bundles carry greater mining power.

Essentially, the wristband presale bundles are the keys to unlocking the LivLive ecosystem. They provide $LIVE token allocations that may appreciate in value if LivLive succeeds in becoming a leader in the AR-powered move-to-earn and gamified Web3 space.

The Narrative: A New Digital Landscape for Users and Companies

The LivLive vision is based on far more than the $LIVE token and the million-dollar treasure hunt. It’s about creating a new approach to how users operate in the digital and physical world.

The team believes that the digital and physical worlds are increasingly merging. It appears that this evolution is inevitable. However, the current Web2 model that dominates this market is not fair.

Centralized corporations harvest a user’s data that contributes to social media and search engines. These corporations then trade the data for billions of dollars in revenue, with little to no oversight from the user who generates the valuable data.

The LivLive model believes that users should have control of their data and have the right to benefit from the value it generates. Every authentic review, every interaction, and every insight generated by a user creates value. This value should return to them whenever possible.

LivLive is building a new type of digital economy where businesses and users are directly connected and control their own destinies. It is the gamification of the everyday, and the product could fundamentally change the world in the same way that the first iteration of social media did.

LivLive’s Unique Referral Program Explored

The LivLive referral program gives all participants the opportunity to build rewards by expanding their LivLive network organically. Referrals earn 10% commission, and the redeemer earns 5%.

The referral system is live, enabling users to start earning immediately by sharing a unique referral link. Every player enrolls automatically during onboarding and receives both a referral link and a QR code through the in-app Referral tab. These tools ensure seamless sharing across digital and real-world channels.

Each successful referral triggers a direct commission, paid in USDT. For example, if a referred user purchases the VIP wristband bundle for $5,000, the referrer receives a 10% bonus, which equals $500 USDT. These commissions scale with bundle tiers and receive payment in USDT automatically upon activation.

LivLive Presale: $LIVE Tokens, $2.5 Million Rewards, and up to 20X on Tokens

The LivLive presale is gamifying everyday life with a system that leverages AR, RWAs, and AI in order to provide players with an opportunity to earn rewards for their day-to-day activities. Presale participants will become leaders in the community through their token allocations, and they will have a shot at finding a chunk of the $2.5 million treasure hunt.

