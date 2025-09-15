London Stock Exchange launches blockchain platform for private funds

The London Stock Exchange launched a Microsoft-powered blockchain platform for private funds, marking the first such initiative by a global exchange.

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has launched a blockchain-based infrastructure platform for private funds, making it the first major global stock exchange to launch such a system.

The platform, called Digital Markets Infrastructure (DMI), supports the full lifecycle of digital assets, from issuance and tokenization to post-trade settlement. It was developed with Microsoft and runs on Microsoft Azure, the exchange said Monday.

LSEG said the system is designed to provide interoperability between distributed ledger technology and traditional financial systems as part of its goal to become the first global exchange group to support clients across the “full funding continuum.”

