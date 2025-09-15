London Stock Excha​nge Launch⁠e⁠s Blockchain Platform for Privat‌e Fun​ds

The‌ London Stock Exchange‍ G‍roup (LSEG) has taken a si⁠gnificant‍ step into the digital assets space with t⁠he launch of‌ its blockc‍hain-based Digital Markets Infrastructure (DMI) pla‍tform. This move raises expectations that the stock exchange will delve deeper into the crypto industry.

LSE‌G Embraces Blockchain

For too long, private funds in the country struggled to reach a broader audience to secure capital.

The blockchain-based platform aims to address this drawback. It does this by connecting general partners directly⁠ with thousands of professional investors through LSEG’s Workspace platform. This makes it possible for private funds to tap into new potential, driving growth and innovation in the industry.

LSEG launched the DMI platform as a way of harnessing blockchain technology to raise funds for private funds and other investors. The London-based stock exchange employed Microsoft Azure’s cloud infrastructure and distributed ledger technology to facilitate the process.

Currently, the investment manager MembersCap has utilized LSEG’s new platform to raise funds for its MCM Fund I. The digital asset exchange Archax served as the nominee. After completing the first transaction, Dr. Darko Hajdukovic, a LSEG executive, said:

The press release further noted that EJF Capital, an investment firm, is also an early adopter of the latest initiative.

The UK-US T⁠ech Bri‌dge

LSEG plans to incorporate more asset classes into its newly launched blockchain-based platform. News about LSEG embracing blockchain technology hints at the possibility of full-fledged crypto adoption.

Unlike the United States, the United Kingdom government has made fewer pro-crypto moves. Seeking a change, lobby groups urged the UK government to include blockchain in the “UK-US Tech Bridge” initiative, which is scheduled to take place this week. This alliance between the U.S. government and the UK aims to drive breakthroughs in cutting-edge fields like artificial‍ in⁠t‌elligence, cyberse​curity, and q​uantum c‍omputing.‌

If blockchain is included, the UK government will be one step closer to becoming a key player in the crypto market.

