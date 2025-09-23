Long-Awaited NikeSKIMS Launches To Reignite Nike’s Women’s Business

Topline

After delays due to product issues in its scheduled May release, the first NikeSKIMS activewear collections – the strategic partnership between the sportswear giant and Kim Kardashian’s $4 billion disruptive shapewear venture – will launch on both companies’ websites and in select Nike and SKIMS stores this Friday, September 26.

NikeSKIMS’ first outing will include three core activewear collections, along with four seasonal collections, all designed to support women with high-performance fabrication expected from Nike and the body-conscious styling SKIMS is known for. The introductory offering features 58 items in neutral colorways that can be combined into more than 10,000 different looks suited for an intense gym workout or a coffee run. An all-star cast of 50 elite female athletes star in the “Bodies at Work” release video, including Jordan Chiles, Romane Dicko, Beatriz Hatz, Chloe Kim, Nelly Korda, Sha’Carri Richardson, Madisen Skinner and Serena Williams, as well as Kardashian and members of UCLA and USC women’s teams. Prices will range from $38 for a bra to $128 for footed leggings, with the sweet spot for the collection in the $50 to $70 range, about even or slightly below the list price of premium activewear brands such as Lululemon and Alo Yoga.

“NikeSKIMS is more than a collaboration – It’s a new brand redefining activewear. With this launch, we are establishing a platform to grow NikeSKIMS, reach consumers worldwide and set a new benchmark for how activewear is experienced across retail, digital and cultural touch points,” said Jens Grede, SKIMS’ co-founder and CEO, in a statement.

Nike has a lot riding on the success of the SKIMS-style meets Nike-function launch of NikeSKIMS. Nike brand revenues dropped 9% to $44.7 billion in fiscal year ended May 31 and its women’s business was off 6% to $9.7 billion. On the other hand, SKIMS was reported to have broken the $1 billion mark in revenues in 2024, after nearly doubling revenues from previous year, according to Seeking Alpha.

Nike is quick to correct the notion that this is a short-term collaboration between the two brands. Rather, NikeSKIMS is a whole new brand in its portfolio, joining Jordan Brand and Nike sub-brands, including ACG (All Conditions Gear for outdoor adventuring) and SB (skateboarding). However, both brands have a long history of collaborations, including SKIMS’ collabs with Fendi, Swarovski and Team USA. This year, Nike has launched collaborations with Urban Outfitters and Lego.

While Circana reported activewear dollar sales in the U.S. are up 3% year over year with units rising 7% through August, the premium end of the market appears to have hit a speedbump. Category leader Lululemon’s comparable Americas sales declined 4% in its most recent quarter ending August 3. Lululemon managed to squeak out an overall 7% gain to $2.5 billion in the quarter – thanks to strong international sales growth – but it lowered year-end revenue guidance to between$10.85 billion and $11 billion on 2% to 4% growth. GlobalData’s Neil Saunders partly attributed Lululemon’s disappointing U.S. performance to challenger brands eating away its market share. However, he had good news for new entrants, like NikeSKIMS. “Our data suggest that even relatively loyal Lululemon shoppers are broadening their repertoire, increasingly willing to try alternative brands.”

