Long-Term BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL Investors Lock in $2.8B as Market Stalls

By: CryptoPotato
2025/08/21 01:15
Solana
SOL$185,84+4,36%
Bitcoin
BTC$113 930,96+0,43%
XRP
XRP$2,955+1,30%
Houdini Swap
LOCK$0,196-1,55%
Ethereum
ETH$4 323,14+3,82%

A significant wave of profit-taking has swept through cryptocurrency markets, with long-term investors capitalizing on recent all-time highs.

Fresh on-chain data reveals that holders of major assets have collectively sold off approximately $2.8 billion in gains, contributing to a widespread market cooldown.

$2.8B in Realized Profits as Major Coins Face Selling Pressure

Analytics firm Glassnode reported on August 20 that holders of more than one month booked billions in profits across top digital assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple’s XRP, Solana (SOL), and Tron (TRX).

Bitcoin set the pace, with holders registering a massive $1.5 billion in realized profits on July 18, the largest such event since December 2024. ETH followed suit, peaking at $575 million on August 16, with the figure also marking its most substantial profit-taking spike of the current market cycle.

Solana mirrored this activity, seeing more than $105 million in profits realized on August 17, its largest since early 2025, while XRP hit a $375 million profit-taking event on July 24, echoing behavior from its late 2024 rally.

According to Glassnode, this collective action shows a strategic decision by experienced investors to lock in gains following a prolonged upward trend, directly influencing the current price pressure.

The timing of the reaping comes alongside increased volatility in the market. As previously reported by CryptoPotato, BTC dropped below $113,000 for the first time since early August, dragging down other cryptocurrencies, including ETH, which went below $4,200, while XRP was pushed under the $3.00 support. Meanwhile, Cardano (ADA) was among the hardest hit, plunging 8% to $0.85, while the overall market shed more than $70 billion in capitalization overnight.

Market Sentiment, Short-Term Pain, and the Road Ahead

Interestingly, the selloff has also come at a time when there is a stark shift in crowd psychology. Data shared today by Santiment showed that social media sentiment toward BTC has turned sharply negative, hitting its lowest since June. Historically, such fear-driven phases have often marked local bottoms, with contrarian traders stepping in to take advantage of the increasing panic in the market.

Short-term data further shows the divide between long- and short-term participants. A recent CryptoQuant report noted that investors who have held Bitcoin for less than five months had realized losses for the first time since the start of the year. Such events, according to the platform’s analysts, either flush out weaker hands before a rebound or risk deeper corrections if selling accelerates.

Meanwhile, Tron is offering a counterpoint. Despite heavy long-term profit-taking earlier this month, short-term TRX holders are sitting on gains of more than 30%, sparking optimism for continued momentum.

The post Long-Term BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL Investors Lock in $2.8B as Market Stalls appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

TLDR Sonic Labs Targets ETF Launch to Drive $50M Institutional Token Exposure $100M NASDAQ PIPE to Boost Sonic’s Long-Term Institutional DeFi Strategy 150M S Tokens Power Sonic USA’s Expansion & Regulatory Engagement Push Sonic Labs Proposes Bold Token Plan to Fuel Growth and TradFi Alignment ETF, PIPE, Sonic USA: 3-Pronged Token Strategy to Accelerate Sonic [...] The post Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0,20134+2,84%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001748-6,77%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01417+3,35%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/21 01:10
Share
Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

TLDR Q3 2025 EPS of $2.05 vs. $1.93 expected, revenue of $2.88B vs. $2.79B estimate Stock trades at $240.37, up 4.31% during earnings release on Aug 20, 2025 Returned $1.6B to shareholders via dividends and buybacks in Q3 Declared quarterly dividend of $0.99 per share, payable Sept 16, 2025 Forecasting Q4 revenue of $3.0B with [...] The post Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook appeared first on CoinCentral.
Octavia
VIA$0,0157+11,34%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/21 01:26
Share
Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike

Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike

Google Trends data shows global searches for “alt season” have slid to 45, down from a peak score of 100 […] The post Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike appeared first on Coindoo.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42,54-1,70%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0006904+16,91%
AptosLaunch Token
ALT$0,002689-12,09%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/21 01:30
Share

Trending News

More

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike

China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins in Major Policy Reversal

Best Cryptos For 2025: BlockDAG 36× ROI, Stellar, Ondo Finance & HYPE