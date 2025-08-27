Looking Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum: 3 Altcoins With Immediate 10x Potential

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/27 16:53

rocket b letter3 2 AD 4nXcLpPK6HeAnqQ78nvEFE3bfle19iAv5Ex w8sHXKJWHw6TPVcHgMBs vp0ZLaYkS66I5r43RA sRLsFj91UGX pvlrUNLbBR9cMUyj2YZsBrhc6M86SMYirf0NGXBdJd5ds7N 19A?key=wbXr lPvA lq9ub gKX CQ

The crypto market is making progress in being more than just Bitcoin and Ethereum, as many alternative cryptocurrencies start attracting the attention of investors due to their growth potential. Ozak AI ($OZ) has emerged as a frontrunner, with its prospective returns coming in at matched to, even surpassing, the returns of other flagship crypto assets.

According to the presale performance and positioning of Ozak AI, given the short-term growth of 100%, the project has the potential to gain 200x a return, surpassing the ROI of Solana within the current bull run. 

Ozak AI’s Technology and Mission

Ozak AI is an artificial intelligence-enhanced blockchain project that combines the decentralized infrastructure with real-life application opportunities. Its structure combines artificial intelligence and blockchain scalability with decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN). The combination assists in secure as well as distributed data storage, as well as quick decision-making in real-time.

The DePIN system employs blockchain and IPFS to decentralize data and store it on numerous nodes, thereby making it highly resilient and a single point of failure-free. The access is controlled by smart contracts with transactions recorded in an immutable ledger.

Ozak AI also introduces the Ozak Stream Network (OSN), which delivers tamper-proof, trustless data aggregation for analytics and financial modeling. The Ozak Prediction Agent extends this technology by autonomously analyzing datasets for enterprise-grade insights. These features set Ozak AI apart from speculative tokens by offering operational utility.

Presale Structure and Return Calculations

The Ozak AI presale has followed a structured multi-stage model. The token launched at $0.001 during its first stage and advanced to $0.002 in the second. Stage three saw $OZ priced at $0.003, and the ongoing fourth stage places it at $0.001. The next stage will double that value to $0.012. This reflects a 400% increase from the first stage to the current price and a projected 900% rise upon entering stage five.

So far, Ozak AI has sold 819,683,648.79 $OZ, raising $2,396,837.28. With a total supply of 10 billion tokens, three billion are assigned to presale distribution. The presale target remains at $1, which would result in a 200x gain from today’s price levels. Achieving that would surpass Solana’s early-stage ROI, positioning Ozak AI as one of the strongest performers in the upcoming market cycle.

Besides fundraising activities, Ozak AI has introduced a giveaway program worth up to $1M to participants who maintain a minimum of $100 of $OZ, to increase adoption and reward the early adopters.

Tokenomics and Ecosystem Expansion

Ozak AI maintains transparent tokenomics. Of the 10 billion total supply, 70% is reserved for presale and community incentives. Distribution includes 3 billion for presale, 3 billion for ecosystem growth, 2 billion for reserves, 1 billion for liquidity, and 1 billion for the team and advisors. The supply is at a deflationary mechanics, ensuring long-term value preservation.

The project has also secured listings on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, providing wider visibility. Strategic partnerships expand its technical foundation, including collaborations with SINT for AI upgrades, Hive Intel for blockchain data APIs, and Weblume for Web3 integration. Additionally, Ozak AI’s participation in global industry events, including Coinfest Asia 2025, demonstrates its expanding presence in blockchain adoption efforts.

Conclusion

The integration of AI-based infrastructure, presale structure, and partnership with other projects promotes Ozak AI as a dominant altcoin. After its token increased in price from $0.001 to $0.005 and is about to end at $0.012 within the next phase, investors have already realized a profit.

At a presale price of $1, 200x ROI would be more than Solana’s early cycle gains. Besides its decentralized infrastructure and real-world uses, Ozak AI can emerge as the best altcoin to monitor after Bitcoin and Ethereum.

For more information, visit:

Website: https://ozak.ai/ 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI 

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
