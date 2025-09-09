Looking For An Alternative To Hyperliquid And Cardano? BlockchainFX Presale Has Just Hit $7m And Could Be Crypto’s First Super App

A new contender is changing the narrative. BlockchainFX ($BFX) has already achieved $7 million in presale sales and continues to grow. That sales milestone signals deep investor conviction and introduces a real sense of FOMO as each stage fills up and prices rise.

BlockchainFX Decentralised Super App Offers 10x More Assets Than HYPE

Hyperliquid’s HYPE token sits on a near $15bn market cap and is one of the top-ranked coins. Yet BlockchainFX plans to offer ten times more assets than HYPE across multiple asset classes. As a fully decentralised super app, it enables users to trade crypto stocks, forex ETFs and more, all in one seamless platform. This breadth is what makes BlockchainFX more than just another presale. The larger the universe of tradeable assets, the greater the fee revenue and the bigger the staking rewards, which feed back into holders’ returns.

Presale Pricing Structure Creates Early Investor Advantage

Part of what makes BlockchainFX one of the best presales to buy now is its presale pricing structure. Each stage comes with a slightly higher price, which means early buyers lock in the best entry point. With the current presale price at $0.023 ahead of its expected market launch at $0.05, early participants could see more than double their value even before public trading begins. Missing the early stages means paying more and missing a slice of that potential upside. This mechanic alone is why BlockchainFX is being talked about as a crypto with high ROI and why excitement is rising as $7 million in sales keeps climbing.

To further boost its sales, the BFX is currently pushing an exciting but time-limited 30% bonus on $BFX tokens if investors buy using the code BLOCK30.

High-Yield Staking With BFX And USDT Rewards

The second pillar of BlockchainFX is its high-yield staking model. Every time someone trades on the platform, 70% of the trading fees are channelled back into the community. This split fuels the staking pool buybacks and token burns. Specifically 50% of all fees collected are automatically distributed to BFX holders who stake their coins. A further 20% is used for daily BFX buybacks, and half of those bought back are permanently burned, which gradually reduces supply and helps support the token price. Staking rewards are paid in both BFX and USDT, with daily rewards capped at 25,0000 USDT to balance sustainability with attractive returns. This structure means every trade on the platform directly benefits long-term holders.

Multi-Asset Decentralised Trading Platform Makes BlockchainFX A True Super App

While Cardano and Hyperliquid have focused on specific niches, BlockchainFX has positioned itself as a multi-asset decentralised platform. Users can trade crypto stocks, forex ETFs and more in one secure ecosystem. This range of assets, combined with decentralised architecture, makes BlockchainFX closer to a true super app than anything currently on the market. It is not just about speculation but about creating an integrated financial environment that continuously drives revenue and stakes rewards back to its community. This approach differentiates it as one of the best cryptos to buy in 2024.

Exclusive Presale BFX Visa Card Adds Global Real World Utility

BlockchainFX is also bringing tangible, real-world benefits to its early adopters through its presale exclusive BFX Visa Card. Offered in stylish Metal or 18 Karat Gold, the card can be topped up with BFX and over 20 other cryptocurrencies. Users can make transactions of up to 100,000 per transaction and withdraw up to 10,000 per month from ATMs. You can even use your BFX and USDT staking rewards directly for payments accepted worldwide, both online and in stores. The card is only available during presale, which adds another layer of exclusivity and urgency for early investors. This unique utility gives BlockchainFX an edge over other presales and altcoins alike.

Better Version Of Hyperliquid With Stronger Upside

Hyperliquid may enjoy a large market cap and high ranking, but BlockchainFX combines a more diversified asset base with an economic model designed for compounding investor rewards. Offering ten times more assets than HYPE, plus a structured presale price system, high yield staking and a decentralised multi asset platform, positions BlockchainFX as a better version of Hyperliquid before it even lists. With $7 million already raised and the price scheduled to rise with each stage, FOMO is building and those who wait risk paying more for the same tokens.

Best Crypto Price Predictions For You Start With Early Participation

Investors looking for the best crypto price predictions need to factor in timing. At $0.023 now and targeting $0.05 at launch, BlockchainFX is one of the rare presales where the pricing structure gives a clear potential upside. Combined with fee-sharing buyback,s burns and the exclusive Visa Card, BlockchainFX stands out as one of the best presales to buy now and arguably the best crypto to buy today.

In conclusion, BlockchainFX offers what Cardano Hyperliquid and other altcoins cannot at the moment: a decentralised multi-asset super app backed by a powerful high-yield staking system and a presale structure rewarding early buyers. With $7 million in sales and rising, the sense of FOMO is real. For those searching for crypto with high ROI and the best cryptos to buy, BlockchainFX presents a compelling case as the next major breakout.

