Looking For The Best Crypto to Buy Now? This is Your Guide For The Best Memecoin Investment in 2025

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/30 05:00
NEAR
NEAR$2.434-4.17%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002973+7.52%
Movement
MOVE$0.1228-3.83%
READY
READY$0.003502+1.00%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21395-4.67%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0077+6.50%

Is the market ready to name a new leader among meme coins as whales hunt the best crypto to buy and the next millionaire coin? Dogecoin logged a 23% weekly jump near $0.23, with over $200 million from whales proving meme coins still move. Yet DOGE sits below its 2021 peak, so focus shifts to projects with stronger stories, working tools, and structure. This guide reviews Pepeto, ApeCoin, SUNDOG, and Myro, but Pepeto, an Ethereum memecoin with live products and a fast growing crypto presale, already stands out as the best memecoin and the best crypto to buy now. Is this the coin that takes the crown?

Pepeto on Mainnet, Utility and the Price Prediction 

Pepeto, named by many as the best memecoin to buy before the next altcoin season, is taking ground by shipping utility on Ethereum mainnet. Built on mainnet, not Layer 2, Pepeto delivers fast, low cost, tax free trading through PepetoSwap, a zero fee exchange powered by the Pepeto token and designed to host meme culture at scale.

A native cross-chain bridge brings cross chain reach, while staking targets up to 237 percent APY for holders who want income during the crypto presale and after launch. Two audits by SolidProof and Coinsult add trust. The presale price is $0.000000149, and each presale stage lifts the price, so buyers who enter now lock in a stronger base.

Funds raised are above $6.5 million, showing demand from large buyers and from smaller buyers who want a memecoin that can quicly make them change their lives. Supply totals 420 trillion tokens, with a clear split and a clean allocation:

  • 30% Presale
  • 30% Staking
  • 20% Marketing
  • 12.5% Liquidity
  • 7.5% Development

Community strength is already visible, with over 100,000 followers. Supporters share a clear price prediction, as the tools gain wide use, a 30x to 70x move by 2025 sits on the table, with higher scenarios by 2026 and 2030 that push Pepeto toward 100x. For investors hunting the next millionaire coin, Pepeto blends culture and infrastructure in a way rivals cannot match.

Source: https://pepeto.io

Solana

Myro on Solana, Fast Chain Hype without Structure

Ethereum is not the only chain with meme contenders. Myro runs on Solana and benefits from speed, scale, and low fees, yet the token still swings wildly and runs on hype. The team promotes tools and staking, but nothing solid has gone live yet, so the token’s value rests mostly on noise.

As Solana adds users and apps, Myro can ride the tide, though rivals crowd the lane and attention shifts fast. Liquidity is decent at peak hours, but fades outside of them. For traders who want a secondary venue, MYRO gives exposure to Solana, but tokens that rely only on hype are pure gambles, not serious long term or short term investments.

ApeCoin, Blue Chip Image without a Winning Setup

Pepeto sets the fresh lane, while ApeCoin wears the blue chip badge. APE still carries BAYC fame and big partners, yet the token sits far under its peak and many holders remain in the red. After the ApeChain headlines, the bounce faded fast, a classic sell the news signal. Real utility stays unclear, DAO debates drag on, and fake airdrops still trap users. APE will stay visible in 2025, yet the risk to reward looks poor. Smart buyers now treat ApeCoin as a weak play for the year ahead.

SUNDOG, Clean Energy Story with Thin Use

SUNDOG is a meme coin with a clean energy story and real world branding. Still, its utility is thin, price swings are wild, and the SunPump flood split attention. It leans on big name hype, and trust took a hit when a public burn mishap forced refunds. Burns help optics, but adoption matters more. In a crowded field, SUNDOG stays interesting, yet the hurdles it faces limit expectations for large returns in the near term.

Final Takeaway for the Best Crypto to Buy

Early Dogecoin buyers changed their lives by acting before the crowd. Many who waited missed the chance. Timing matters, and real use matters even more. That is why Pepeto stands out.

It pairs working tools with strong funding and a fast growing community, giving early buyers a real edge before launch, while ApeCoin wears a big name but weak follow through, SUNDOG tells a clean energy story but brings thin utility, and Myro leans on Solana speed yet rides only on hype. 

If you want more than hype, choose a strategic investment with real products, trusted audits, and a floor price that will not last long. Pepeto checks every box today. Will you be early this cycle or watch it pass again? The smart move is clear, buy Pepeto now at the official website before the next price increase in 2 days: https://pepeto.io

Secure your spot now at pepeto.io

Disclaimer:
To buy PEPETO, use only the official website: https://pepeto.io. As the listing date approaches, be aware of scams using the project’s name to mislead investors. Always verify sources before committing funds.

For more information about PEPETO:

Website: https://pepeto.io

Whitepaper: https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/

Twitter/X:  https://x.com/Pepetocoin

The post Looking For The Best Crypto to Buy Now? This is Your Guide For The Best Memecoin Investment in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pepeto Gains Steam as Best Memecoin of 2025 While Ether Hits New All-Time-High, Are They The Best Crypto Tokens?

Pepeto Gains Steam as Best Memecoin of 2025 While Ether Hits New All-Time-High, Are They The Best Crypto Tokens?

What if the most brilliant move for 2025 is not complicated at all, but simply holding Ethereum for strength and Pepeto for growth? Ethereum has reached a new all-time high of over $4,900, driven by significant ETF inflows, corporate adoption, and robust network activity.  At the same time, Pepeto, a new Ethereum-based meme coin, is […]
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003052+11.30%
Movement
MOVE$0.1226-3.91%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02698-2.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/30 04:14
Share
Bitcoin koers daalt naar laagste punt sinds begin juli

Bitcoin koers daalt naar laagste punt sinds begin juli

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram De bitcoin koers daalt eind augustus 2025 fors en noteert het laagste niveau sinds 8 juli. De digitale munt verloor in korte tijd enkele procenten, onder druk van megaliquidaties en grootschalige verkoop door zogenaamde whales. De situatie wijst op toenemende onzekerheid op de cryptomarkt, terwijl handelaren belangrijke technische niveaus in de gaten houden. Bitcoin koers daalt De scherpe daling begon toen een grote investeerder meer dan 24.000 BTC verkocht. Deze actie veroorzaakte een kettingreactie van geforceerde verkopen, waarbij in korte tijd ruim 800 miljoen dollar werd geliquideerd. In de daaropvolgende dagen liepen de totale liquidaties in 24 uur tijd verder op tot meer dan 530 miljoen dollar. Dit zorgde voor extra druk op de bitcoin koers en bracht de munt onder de grens van 109.000 dollar. Het gevolg is dat de markt opnieuw test waar de belangrijkste steun ligt. Handelaren wijzen op 107.000 dollar als cruciaal punt. Als de verkoopdruk aanhoudt, kijken analisten zelfs naar 100.000 dollar als volgend scenario. Technische signalen geven gemengd beeld Hoewel de bitcoin koers daalt, zien sommige technische indicatoren er minder negatief uit. De relatieve sterkte-index (RSI), een veelgebruikte graadmeter voor overbought of oversold markten, laat op de vieruursgrafiek een positieve divergentie zien. Dat betekent dat de RSI hogere bodems maakt terwijl de koers lagere bodems neerzet. Dit patroon kan duiden op een mogelijk herstel op korte termijn. Toch blijft de kans groot dat de neerwaartse trend nog even doorzet. De eerstvolgende weerstanden liggen rond 117.000 en 123.000 dollar. Pas als die niveaus weer worden doorbroken, kunnen bulls opnieuw ademhalen. Hieronder zie je de geschiedenis van de winsten (en verliezen) van bitcoin per kwartaal: Bitcoin winsten per maand Macro-economie en seizoenseffecten werken tegen Naast technische factoren spelen macro-economische omstandigheden de bitcoin koers parten. Augustus en september zijn traditioneel zwakke maanden voor de cryptomarkt. Daar komt bij dat recente inflatiecijfers uit de Verenigde Staten de zorgen over het beleid van de Federal Reserve opnieuw aanwakkeren. Ook zien we dat bepaalde bitcoin whales hun BTC verkopen voor Ether. Hoewel veel beleggers rekening houden met een renteverlaging in september, is die nog niet zeker. Als economische cijfers sterker uitvallen dan verwacht, kan de Fed besluiten het beleid minder snel te verruimen. Dat zou betekenen dat risicovolle assets zoals bitcoin voorlopig weinig steun krijgen van het macroklimaat. Actuele data over de bitcoin koers Prijs: circa 108.320 dollar Marktkapitalisatie: 2,16 biljoen dollar Sats per dollar: ongeveer 923 All Time High: 124.400 dollar op 14 augustus 2025 Daling vanaf ATH: -12,9 procent in 15 dagen tijd Waarde in goud: 31,4 ounce Bitcoin versus goud marktkapitalisatie: 8,89 procent In bedrijfsschappen: 2.285.604 BTC, goed voor 247,6 miljard dollar (11,48 procent van de totale supply) Deze cijfers maken duidelijk dat de bitcoin koers daalt, maar dat de munt ondanks de recente terugval nog altijd een stevig aandeel heeft in institutionele portefeuilles en zijn rol als digitaal alternatief voor goud behoudt. Conclusie over de bitcoin koers De bitcoin koers daalt eind augustus 2025 naar het laagste punt in bijna twee maanden. De terugval is het gevolg van grote liquidaties en verkoopdruk van whales, in combinatie met macro-economische onzekerheid en een zwakke seizoensperiode. Technisch gezien zijn er signalen die wijzen op een mogelijk herstel, maar de markt blijft kwetsbaar zolang de koers niet terugkeert boven de 117.000 tot 123.000 dollar. Institutionele adoptie en reserves in bedrijfsbalansen laten zien dat het vertrouwen in bitcoin op de lange termijn overeind blijft, ook in een periode waarin de bitcoin koers daalt. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin koers daalt naar laagste punt sinds begin juli is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,422.44-3.55%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.144-5.21%
SATS
SATS$0.00000003622-5.55%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/30 04:16
Share
TOKEN6900 Announces Token Launch on September 3rd at 2PM UTC – Best Altcoin to Buy Now

TOKEN6900 Announces Token Launch on September 3rd at 2PM UTC – Best Altcoin to Buy Now

In response to strong demand, TOKEN6900 has extended its presale for a limited period, giving investors a final opportunity to participate before the token goes live on exchanges. With the market moving sideways, this presale has already caught the attention of savvy investors who are positioning themselves for what could be the next breakout meme […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005705-16.11%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01258-5.05%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0229-37.87%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/30 03:42
Share

Trending News

More

Pepeto Gains Steam as Best Memecoin of 2025 While Ether Hits New All-Time-High, Are They The Best Crypto Tokens?

Bitcoin koers daalt naar laagste punt sinds begin juli

TOKEN6900 Announces Token Launch on September 3rd at 2PM UTC – Best Altcoin to Buy Now

DeFi Development UK: How DFDV Revolutionizes Solana Strategy with Bold Expansion

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?