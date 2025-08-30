Losses Extend to Nearly 8% for the Week

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 04:07
Threshold
T$0.01601-2.61%
U
U$0.01421+42.10%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.339-2.39%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,392.91-3.25%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.10028-0.38%

Historical data around Bitcoin Magazine’s annual U.S. Bitcoin Conference has shown a clear pattern of poor price performance for bitcoin during and just after the event. The indicator didn’t disappoint in 2025, with bitcoin BTC$111,846.73 struggling in late May/early June alongside and then following this year’s Las Vegas conference.

The logic behind that price action isn’t that hard to decipher: in the weeks leading up to the show, conference organizers — looking to sell tickets and generate media coverage — overhype the speakers and what are sure to be “massive” announcements.

What follows is the usual cast of influencers, bitcoin OGs and newcomers to the sector (this year the Trumps) extolling “freedom money,” “massive institutional and sovereign adoption,” and “bitcoin to the moon.”

How could the price do anything but dump?

Bitcoin Asia

For those not paying close attention, Bitcoin Magazine’s Bitcoin Asia conference took place this week in Hong Kong.

The featured speakers included Eric Trump, CZ, Adam Back, Balaji Srinivasan and David Bailey. Among the subject matter covered — you guessed it — “freedom money,” “massive institutional and sovereign adoption,” and “bitcoin to the moon.”

The price action: sharply lower.

At around $115,000 as attendees began arriving in Hong Kong earlier this week, bitcoin has tumbled to the current $108,400. This included about a 4% dive overnight in the U.S. (Friday in Hong Kong) as David Bailey and Eric Trump took the stage for a chat titled “Bitcoin Takes Over the World.”

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/29/bitcoin-hammered-below-usd109k-as-conference-indicator-strikes-again

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1031+9.89%
Everscale
EVER$0.01003+8.90%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0731+5.94%
Share
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Share
US Inflation Expectation Falls to 4.8% in August 2025

US Inflation Expectation Falls to 4.8% in August 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-inflation-expectation-august-2025/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019157+2.09%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/30 03:14
Share
Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana is sitting on a critical support level following a period of muted volatility and sideways consolidation. With multiple technical confluences now in play, the market appears primed for a decisive breakout,or breakdown. The current structure suggests that price is…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04882+14.49%
BULLS
BULLS$459.81--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00781+9.84%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:25
Share

Trending News

More

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

US Inflation Expectation Falls to 4.8% in August 2025

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Fed Cracks Down: U.S. Banks Can No Longer Block Crypto Over “Reputational Risk”—Now What?