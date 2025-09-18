Low trust in banks drives Americans toward crypto and DeFi adoption

By: Coin Journal
2025/09/18 20:32
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005052-0.33%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002159+0.23%
FUND
FUND$0.01851+5.77%
  • Nearly 18% of Americans have used or owned cryptocurrency.
  • 84% would use DeFi for online shopping, 78% for bills, 77% for saving.
  • 54% want full control over personal and financial data.

A new study by the Defi Education Fund, carried out with Ipsos, reveals a strong appetite for alternative financial systems in the United States.

The survey shows that frustration with traditional banks is widespread, and many Americans want greater control over their money. At the same time, interest in decentralised finance is steadily rising.

Nearly one in five Americans has owned or used cryptocurrency, while a larger group is keen to explore DeFi as a way to manage transactions without relying on intermediaries.

The findings highlight the scale of financial dissatisfaction and the shift towards digital finance.

Growing demand for DeFi access

The study indicates that 42% of Americans would try DeFi if regulations made access easier.

Of those, 84% would use DeFi for online shopping, 78% for paying bills, and 77% for saving money.

Despite this, only 12% of respondents described themselves as very or extremely interested in learning about DeFi, showing a gap between potential use and deeper understanding.

Four in ten participants believe DeFi could help reduce transaction and service fees, which are often considered too high in the current banking system.

Around 22% of Americans are also curious about blockchain, crypto, and other non-traditional finance models.

The research underlines how people across different age groups and backgrounds are showing an interest, pointing to broad-based demand.

Weakening trust in traditional banks

Confidence in the banking sector remains low. Only 40% of respondents said they trust large national banks, and 43% trust regional or community banks.

Less than half of Americans feel the financial system meets their needs, while only 25% believe it benefits ordinary people.

The survey further shows that 56% of Americans want full control of their money, and 51% want the ability to send money digitally without third-party involvement.

Foreign-born Americans showed an especially strong desire for these features.

Security concerns are also pronounced, with only 29% of respondents believing the financial system is secure.

Many participants also said they see current fees as barriers to inclusion, underscoring the demand for alternatives.

Lawmakers weigh crypto regulation

The findings come at a time when lawmakers and industry leaders are actively shaping crypto policy in the US.

Efforts to regulate digital assets could have a direct impact on adoption rates, especially as 42% of Americans link their interest in DeFi to easier access through legislation.

The study highlights that 54% of Americans want complete control of their personal and financial data, reflecting broader concerns about privacy in digital transactions.

This intersection of public demand, regulatory debate, and emerging technology could play a critical role in determining how DeFi develops in the United States in the coming years.

The data suggests that the conversation around finance is no longer limited to banks and regulators, but increasingly includes everyday Americans who want a different kind of system.

Growing participation in crypto markets and the ongoing debate on financial rules will continue to shape how quickly DeFi moves into the mainstream.

The post Low trust in banks drives Americans toward crypto and DeFi adoption appeared first on CoinJournal.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has announced regulatory relief for stablecoin intermediaries.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 17:40
Share
The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

PANews reported on September 18 that the Bank of England kept its policy interest rate unchanged at 4.00%, in line with market expectations. Seven voters voted to keep the rate unchanged, while two voted to cut it.
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000408+25.53%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08537-1.05%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 19:01
Share
Fintech Is Leveling the Playing Field in Trading, Says Zak Westphal

Fintech Is Leveling the Playing Field in Trading, Says Zak Westphal

The post Fintech Is Leveling the Playing Field in Trading, Says Zak Westphal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The trading world was once divided into two groups: those with access to high-powered data and those without.  As you might have guessed, it was the major institutions (like Wall Street) that had a monopoly on the tools, data access, and speed. This left retail traders fighting to keep up. This gap is closing rapidly, and the main reason is the introduction of new technology and platforms entering the fold. Zak Westphal has been at the forefront of this transformation. While Co-Founding StocksToTrade, he has been a big part of empowering everyday traders to gain access to the real-time information and algorithmic systems that have long provided Wall Street with its edge. We spoke with him about how fintech is reshaping the landscape and what it really means for retail traders today. Fintech has changed everything from banking to payments. In your opinion, what has been its greatest impact on the world of trading? For me, it’s all about access. When I began my trading career, institutions had a significant advantage, even more pronounced than it is now. They had direct feeds of data, algorithmic systems, and research teams monitoring information right around the clock. Retail traders, on the other hand, had slower information and pretty basic tools in comparison.  Fintech has substantially changed the game. Today, a retail trader from home can access real-time market data, scan thousands of stocks in mere seconds, and utilize algorithmic tools that were once only available to hedge funds. I can’t think of a time when the access for everyday traders has been as accessible as it is today. That doesn’t mean the advantages are gone, because Wall Street still has resources that individuals simply can’t have. However, there is now an opportunity for everyday traders actually to compete. And that is a…
Threshold
T$0.01737+4.07%
RealLink
REAL$0.06542+2.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08859+1.57%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 17:14
Share

Trending News

More

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

Fintech Is Leveling the Playing Field in Trading, Says Zak Westphal

Koscom Pursues Korean Won Stablecoin with 5 Trademark Applications

Pepeto Attracts Capital As Early Shiba Inu And Pepe Investors Hunt Big Gains And The Next 100x Story