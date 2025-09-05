Dogecoin defends $0.214 support while ETF speculation drives heightened trading activity.
By Shaurya Malwa, CD Analytics
Updated Sep 4, 2025, 5:08 a.m. Published Sep 4, 2025, 5:08 a.m.
Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/04/dogecoin-price-analysis-lower-highs-form-as-volume-expands-on-declines