Lowe’s Companies Inc. ($LOW) Stock: Q2 2025 Earnings Show Solid Sales Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

By: Coincentral
2025/08/22 01:55
Propy
PRO$0.7211-4.89%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02666-4.85%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010393-5.26%

TLDR

  • Q2 2025 net sales reached $24.0B, up from $23.6B in Q2 2024.

  • Adjusted EPS rose 5.6% YoY to $4.33, excluding ADG-related costs.

  • Comparable sales grew 1.1% with strength in Pro and DIY.

  • Online sales advanced 7.5%, driven by digital engagement.

  • FY2025 sales outlook raised to $84.5B–$85.5B.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) stock traded at $254.93, down 0.86%, as of 1:18 PM EDT on August 20, following the release of its second-quarter 2025 results.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

The company posted net earnings of $2.4 billion and diluted EPS of $4.27 compared to $4.17 last year. Adjusted EPS came in at $4.33, up 5.6% year over year, after excluding $43 million in pre-tax expenses linked to the acquisition of Artisan Design Group (ADG).

Total sales were $24.0 billion, reflecting growth over $23.6 billion in the prior-year quarter. Comparable sales increased 1.1%, driven by gains across both Pro and DIY segments despite early weather headwinds. CEO Marvin R. Ellison credited the company’s associates for delivering higher customer satisfaction scores while sustaining profitability.

Growth Drivers and Strategic Moves

The quarter highlighted Lowe’s focus on expanding its Pro customer base. The acquisition of ADG closed in June, positioning Lowe’s to capture more planned spend from Pro clients and strengthen its footprint in new home construction. Separately, Lowe’s announced the acquisition of Foundation Building Materials (FBM), expected to broaden its reach in the $250 billion Pro market.

Online sales rose 7.5% year over year, bolstered by an immersive shopping experience and customer loyalty initiatives, including My Lowe’s Rewards. The company also launched a Home Improvement creator network featuring influencers such as MrBeast, aiming to boost brand engagement with younger consumers.

Financial Health and Capital Allocation

Lowe’s ended Q2 with $16.3 billion in inventory, down $499 million from last year. Free cash flow reached $3.7 billion, with $495 million allocated to capital expenditures. During the quarter, the company invested $1.3 billion in the ADG acquisition and paid $645 million in dividends. Return on invested capital stood at 29.5%.

While Lowe’s has paused share repurchases until 2027 to prioritize debt reduction, its disciplined capital allocation continues to emphasize shareholder returns through dividends and long-term investments.

Outlook for FY2025

Lowe’s updated its full-year 2025 sales outlook to $84.5 billion to $85.5 billion, up from prior guidance. Comparable sales are expected to remain flat to up 1%. Adjusted operating margin is forecast at 12.2% to 12.3%, with adjusted EPS between $12.20 and $12.45.

Challenges remain, including elevated mortgage rates, labor cost pressures for Pros, and a sluggish housing market. Integration risks from the ADG and FBM acquisitions could also weigh on operations. Still, Lowe’s strategic investments and customer-focused approach position it for steady long-term growth.

The post Lowe’s Companies Inc. ($LOW) Stock: Q2 2025 Earnings Show Solid Sales Growth and Strategic Acquisitions appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

believe is in full swing, SOL is back with prosperity
Solana
SOL$180.33-3.54%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-3.47%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002619-11.72%
Share
PANews2025/05/15 10:04
Share
Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

The post Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Aave V3 launches on Aptos, its first non-EVM deployment. Fully rebuilt in Move with audits, risk reviews, and a $500,000 bug bounty. The move includes incentives, Chainlink oracles, and tooling support at launch. Decentralized finance’s largest lending provider, Aave AAVE $297.9 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $4.52 B Vol. 24h: $473.33 M , has officially launched on Aptos APT $4.39 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $3.00 B Vol. 24h: $331.04 M , marking its first-ever deployment on a non-EVM blockchain. The historic expansion brings Aave V3 to a new ecosystem, advancing the protocol’s multichain strategy while introducing its widely used lending and borrowing infrastructure to a fresh user base. The wait is over.@Aave is now live on Aptos 👻🌐 pic.twitter.com/e4GVZwu9Nz — Aptos (@Aptos) August 21, 2025 Aave’s Expansion Beyond Ethereum Since its inception, Aave has operated exclusively on Ethereum ETH $4 241 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $511.91 B Vol. 24h: $31.01 B and EVM-compatible chains. Deploying on Aptos required a complete reimplementation of Aave V3 in the Move programming language, along with the development of a new front-end, SDK, and rigorous testing to ensure security and performance on Aptos. 500K Bug Bounty According to an official blog post by Aave, it currently supports native USDC, USDT, APT, and sUSDe. The Aptos Foundation will provide user rewards and liquidity incentives to encourage adoption, while Chainlink Price Feeds have been integrated to power oracle-secured markets. Risk parameters were designed by Chaos Labs and LlamaRisk, with extensive audits conducted by Zellic, Ottersec, SpearBit (Cantina), and Certora. A $500,000 bug bounty in Aave’s GHO stablecoin is also live to reinforce security. Why Aptos? Aptos is a proof-of-stake Layer 1 blockchain built using Move, a Rust-based smart contract language optimized for low latency and high throughput. APT is the native token of…
B
B$0.53595-7.40%
MemeCore
M$0.45059+0.43%
Capverse
CAP$0.06512+1.10%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 02:22
Share
Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Investors are watching global economic developments closely, as a combination of inflation data, central bank commentary, and fiscal policy shifts […] The post Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market appeared first on Coindoo.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05346-2.01%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/22 02:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Hoichi’s Torii Gateway Takes Shibarium Cross-Chain As Co-Founders Discuss Project

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand