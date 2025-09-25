The post Lummis Pushes for Bitcoin ATM Safeguards Amid Mounting Scam Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) has called for stronger safeguards around cryptocurrency ATMs, amid growing concerns that the machines have become a favoured tool for scammers preying on seniors. Lummis said she intends to address the problem in upcoming market structure legislation she is co-sponsoring with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). “This is something that has concerned me for a long time, and Senator Gillibrand and I first introduced legislation stopping bad actors in the crypto kiosk space in 2023,” Lummis tweeted on Monday. “This is just one of the issues we hope to address in market structure.” This is something that has concerned me for a long time, and @SenGillibrand and I first introduced legislation stopping bad actors in the crypto kiosk space in 2023. This is just one of the issues we hope to address in market structure. https://t.co/WYYcKHuDZR — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) September 22, 2025 The push comes as law enforcement and regulators see a surge in fraud tied to the machines, which allow users to deposit cryptocurrency using cash. In August, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued a warning citing a 31% spike in victim losses in 2024, reaching nearly $247 million. Complaints involving crypto kiosks nearly doubled to more than 10,956 incidents reported to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. The agency noted that adults over 60 accounted for more than two-thirds of losses despite being among the least likely to use crypto services. State-level action has followed. Earlier this month, District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb sued Athena Bitcoin, one of the country’s largest Bitcoin ATM operators, for allegedly charging undisclosed fees on scam-driven deposits while failing to implement adequate fraud protections. The lawsuit claims Athena knowingly profited from scams, with 93% of deposits through its machines tied to fraudulent activity. Calls… The post Lummis Pushes for Bitcoin ATM Safeguards Amid Mounting Scam Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) has called for stronger safeguards around cryptocurrency ATMs, amid growing concerns that the machines have become a favoured tool for scammers preying on seniors. Lummis said she intends to address the problem in upcoming market structure legislation she is co-sponsoring with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). “This is something that has concerned me for a long time, and Senator Gillibrand and I first introduced legislation stopping bad actors in the crypto kiosk space in 2023,” Lummis tweeted on Monday. “This is just one of the issues we hope to address in market structure.” This is something that has concerned me for a long time, and @SenGillibrand and I first introduced legislation stopping bad actors in the crypto kiosk space in 2023. This is just one of the issues we hope to address in market structure. https://t.co/WYYcKHuDZR — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) September 22, 2025 The push comes as law enforcement and regulators see a surge in fraud tied to the machines, which allow users to deposit cryptocurrency using cash. In August, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued a warning citing a 31% spike in victim losses in 2024, reaching nearly $247 million. Complaints involving crypto kiosks nearly doubled to more than 10,956 incidents reported to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. The agency noted that adults over 60 accounted for more than two-thirds of losses despite being among the least likely to use crypto services. State-level action has followed. Earlier this month, District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb sued Athena Bitcoin, one of the country’s largest Bitcoin ATM operators, for allegedly charging undisclosed fees on scam-driven deposits while failing to implement adequate fraud protections. The lawsuit claims Athena knowingly profited from scams, with 93% of deposits through its machines tied to fraudulent activity. Calls…

Lummis Pushes for Bitcoin ATM Safeguards Amid Mounting Scam Concerns

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 03:39
DAR Open Network
D$0.03129+1.98%
Threshold
T$0.01552-0.25%
Union
U$0.01029+2.80%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08476-0.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017051+6.30%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) has called for stronger safeguards around cryptocurrency ATMs, amid growing concerns that the machines have become a favoured tool for scammers preying on seniors.

Lummis said she intends to address the problem in upcoming market structure legislation she is co-sponsoring with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).

“This is something that has concerned me for a long time, and Senator Gillibrand and I first introduced legislation stopping bad actors in the crypto kiosk space in 2023,” Lummis tweeted on Monday. “This is just one of the issues we hope to address in market structure.”

The push comes as law enforcement and regulators see a surge in fraud tied to the machines, which allow users to deposit cryptocurrency using cash. In August, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued a warning citing a 31% spike in victim losses in 2024, reaching nearly $247 million.

Complaints involving crypto kiosks nearly doubled to more than 10,956 incidents reported to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. The agency noted that adults over 60 accounted for more than two-thirds of losses despite being among the least likely to use crypto services.

State-level action has followed. Earlier this month, District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb sued Athena Bitcoin, one of the country’s largest Bitcoin ATM operators, for allegedly charging undisclosed fees on scam-driven deposits while failing to implement adequate fraud protections.

The lawsuit claims Athena knowingly profited from scams, with 93% of deposits through its machines tied to fraudulent activity.

Calls for “smart regulation”

Not everyone in the industry disputes the concerns. Paul Tarantino, president and CEO of ATM operator Byte Federal, told Decrypt he supports efforts to prevent abuse but warned against overreach.

“Scams are preventable through smart regulation, not industry elimination — you don’t blame the pencil for the written word,” Tarantino said.

He added that his company calls every customer over 60 to screen for scams and has advocated for stronger protections in conversations with regulators and lawmakers. He added that in any case, 84% of people aged 60 or over who start registration with a Byte Federal kiosk never complete transactions.

Tarantino believes efforts to impose strict fee limits could backfire, shutting down access to cash-to-crypto services for millions of legitimate users. He argued that fraud originates with bad actors, not the kiosks themselves. “Let’s collaborate on best practices rather than destructive regulations,” he said.

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/340893/lummis-pushes-for-bitcoin-atm-safeguards-amid-mounting-scam-concerns

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BTC, XRP, and DOGE plummeted, and whales turned to IOTA mining to make stable profits in anticipation of the upcoming bull market

BTC, XRP, and DOGE plummeted, and whales turned to IOTA mining to make stable profits in anticipation of the upcoming bull market

IOTA Miner: The Perfect Combination of Laziness and Profit [New York, September 2025] Amid the recent sharp decline in the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP), and Dogecoin (DOGE) prices have collectively plummeted, and investor sentiment has been subdued. However, on-chain data shows that some crypto whales are rapidly shifting strategies, turning to IOTA Miner […]
Bitcoin
BTC$113,382.5+1.07%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1701-0.75%
XRP
XRP$2.9482+3.54%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 04:00
Share
EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers

EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers

The post EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The forex market is famous for offering easy and rapid execution of trades. It is the most liquid financial market as traders trade trillions of dollars every day. This market provides a huge potential for profit, but it also demands risk tolerance, extensive knowledge, and discipline.  People who wish to make a profit while trading global currencies must learn and hone forex trading skills. EarnForex has helped many retail traders avoid losing money.  Since millions of people are interested in trading cryptocurrencies, EarnForex is helping them discover the best crypto prop firms and crypto forex brokers. If you also wish to trade crypto pairs, check the best crypto prop firms and crypto forex brokers EarnForex recommends.  Featuring the Best Crypto Prop Firms for Aspiring Traders The best crypto prop firms offer platforms and capital to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptos. Traders find these companies beneficial because they do not need to worry about the capital. Traders get the platform and fund for trading, but these services are not free. Crypto prop firms support traders for a profit split.  Crypto prop firms provide traders with a “demo” account. Every trader goes through an evaluation phase to prove their trading skills. Once the challenge is successfully completed, the trader can access the company’s capital.  The best crypto prop firms also offer cutting-edge trading tools and other resources while sharing the profits traders make.  Many traders believe crypto prop firms are better than forex prop firms. The market remains open 24/7, so traders get better trading time flexibility from prop firms. Most forex prop firms have strict rules against trading during high-impact news events. Conversely, the best crypto prop firms look more forgiving.  If you are seeking capital to trade crypto pairs, join the top crypto prop firm to start trading. Remember,…
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01465--%
GET
GET$0.005446-6.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08475-0.91%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 04:10
Share
Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

The post Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The nation’s biggest health insurance companies will continue to cover vaccinations – including those against Covid-19 and seasonal flu – previously recommended by a federal advisory committee, America’s Health Insurance Plans said Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. In this photo is a free flu and Covid-19 vaccine shots available sign, CVS, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The nation’s biggest health insurance companies will continue to cover vaccinations – including those against Covid-19 and seasonal flu – previously recommended by a federal advisory committee. The announcement by America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), which includes CVS Health’s Aetna, Humana, Cigna, Centene and an array of Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans as members, comes ahead of the first meeting of the reconstituted Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which now has new members chosen by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine critic. “Health plans are committed to maintaining and ensuring affordable access to vaccines,” AHIP said in a statement Wednesday. “Health plan coverage decisions for immunizations are grounded in each plan’s ongoing, rigorous review of scientific and clinical evidence, and continual evaluation of multiple sources of data.” The move by AHIP is good news for millions of Americans at a time of year when they flock to drugstores, pharmacies, physician’s offices and outpatient clinics to get their seasonal flu and Covid shots. Kennedy’s changes to U.S. vaccine policy have created confusion across the country over whether certain vaccines long covered by insurance would continue to be. AHIP has now provided some clarity for millions of Americans. “Health plans will continue to cover all ACIP-recommended immunizations that were recommended as of September 1, 2025, including updated formulations of the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines, with no cost-sharing…
SynFutures
F$0.013781-0.27%
Union
U$0.010267+2.56%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0307+1.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:11
Share

Trending News

More

BTC, XRP, and DOGE plummeted, and whales turned to IOTA mining to make stable profits in anticipation of the upcoming bull market

EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Next Big Crypto Picks: 4 Top Cryptos to Join in 2025 With Breakout Potential

Stablecoins need consumer protections to unseat incumbents: Crypto exec