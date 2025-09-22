The post Luxshare jumps 10% on news of consumer AI device deal with OpenAI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luxshare stock hit its daily limit on the Shenzhen Exchange Monday, rising 10% after The Information said the Chinese company signed a deal with OpenAI to build an AI device for consumers. The surge pushed its total gain for the year to about 50%. Under Chinese stock rules, Shenzhen-listed companies can’t move more than 10% up or down in a single session. The report came out Friday and cited sources close to the deal, who allegedly said Luxshare is already working on a prototype using ChatGPT’s large language models. One version of the device could look like a smart speaker but without a screen, aiming for a launch in late 2026 or early 2027. That kind of product would go head-to-head with Apple’s Siri-based devices. The company hasn’t confirmed anything publicly, but insiders say production discussions are already underway. OpenAI grabs Apple talent and pushes deeper into hardware This isn’t just about Luxshare building hardware. It’s about OpenAI trying to muscle its way into the physical device market, and doing it by picking up Apple’s own people. Its hardware division is now run by Tang Tan, who used to work at Apple. The Information says OpenAI has been poaching engineers and designers from inside Cupertino to help build this product line. OpenAI already made one major move earlier this year. It teamed up with Jony Ive, the man behind the iPhone, iPad, and MacBook Air. OpenAI bought his startup, IO Products, in a $6.4 billion deal. That buyout brought Ive into the fold, along with his product design team. If this new device ever makes it to launch, it’ll carry DNA from multiple former Apple veterans. Luxshare, for its part, is no rookie. It already builds key parts for Apple’s AirPods and the Vision Pro headset. If the deal with… The post Luxshare jumps 10% on news of consumer AI device deal with OpenAI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luxshare stock hit its daily limit on the Shenzhen Exchange Monday, rising 10% after The Information said the Chinese company signed a deal with OpenAI to build an AI device for consumers. The surge pushed its total gain for the year to about 50%. Under Chinese stock rules, Shenzhen-listed companies can’t move more than 10% up or down in a single session. The report came out Friday and cited sources close to the deal, who allegedly said Luxshare is already working on a prototype using ChatGPT’s large language models. One version of the device could look like a smart speaker but without a screen, aiming for a launch in late 2026 or early 2027. That kind of product would go head-to-head with Apple’s Siri-based devices. The company hasn’t confirmed anything publicly, but insiders say production discussions are already underway. OpenAI grabs Apple talent and pushes deeper into hardware This isn’t just about Luxshare building hardware. It’s about OpenAI trying to muscle its way into the physical device market, and doing it by picking up Apple’s own people. Its hardware division is now run by Tang Tan, who used to work at Apple. The Information says OpenAI has been poaching engineers and designers from inside Cupertino to help build this product line. OpenAI already made one major move earlier this year. It teamed up with Jony Ive, the man behind the iPhone, iPad, and MacBook Air. OpenAI bought his startup, IO Products, in a $6.4 billion deal. That buyout brought Ive into the fold, along with his product design team. If this new device ever makes it to launch, it’ll carry DNA from multiple former Apple veterans. Luxshare, for its part, is no rookie. It already builds key parts for Apple’s AirPods and the Vision Pro headset. If the deal with…

Luxshare jumps 10% on news of consumer AI device deal with OpenAI

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 16:30
Threshold
T$0.01536-5.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08412-4.61%
KIND
KIND$0.0035-30.00%
Movement
MOVE$0.117-7.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017373-2.28%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1275-14.19%

Luxshare stock hit its daily limit on the Shenzhen Exchange Monday, rising 10% after The Information said the Chinese company signed a deal with OpenAI to build an AI device for consumers.

The surge pushed its total gain for the year to about 50%. Under Chinese stock rules, Shenzhen-listed companies can’t move more than 10% up or down in a single session.

The report came out Friday and cited sources close to the deal, who allegedly said Luxshare is already working on a prototype using ChatGPT’s large language models.

One version of the device could look like a smart speaker but without a screen, aiming for a launch in late 2026 or early 2027. That kind of product would go head-to-head with Apple’s Siri-based devices. The company hasn’t confirmed anything publicly, but insiders say production discussions are already underway.

OpenAI grabs Apple talent and pushes deeper into hardware

This isn’t just about Luxshare building hardware. It’s about OpenAI trying to muscle its way into the physical device market, and doing it by picking up Apple’s own people.

Its hardware division is now run by Tang Tan, who used to work at Apple. The Information says OpenAI has been poaching engineers and designers from inside Cupertino to help build this product line.

OpenAI already made one major move earlier this year. It teamed up with Jony Ive, the man behind the iPhone, iPad, and MacBook Air. OpenAI bought his startup, IO Products, in a $6.4 billion deal.

That buyout brought Ive into the fold, along with his product design team. If this new device ever makes it to launch, it’ll carry DNA from multiple former Apple veterans.

Luxshare, for its part, is no rookie. It already builds key parts for Apple’s AirPods and the Vision Pro headset. If the deal with OpenAI goes through, it would move from simply being an Apple supplier to working with Apple’s direct competitor. Luxshare is also reportedly looking to list in Hong Kong later this year.

Other Chinese manufacturers are being tapped as well. Goertek, which also works on AirPods, HomePods, and Apple Watches, is in talks with OpenAI too. They may supply speaker parts and other hardware components for the device, according to people close to the talks.

OpenAI’s strategy here is clear: they want to own the full AI experience, not just the software. Back in November, they brought in the former head of Meta’s Orion AR glasses project to run their robotics and consumer tech division.

That same month, they also made an early bet on a robotics firm called Physical Intelligence. That company is focused on what it calls “bringing general-purpose AI into the physical world.”

If you’re reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/luxshare-jumps-10-on-report-of-openai-deal/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Drops 18% as Weekend Massacre Wipes Out Recent Gains

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Drops 18% as Weekend Massacre Wipes Out Recent Gains

TLDR Dogecoin fell more than 11% in 24 hours, becoming the biggest loser among top ten cryptocurrencies Trading volume surged 83% showing high selling pressure from traders The REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) declined 5.76% since its Thursday launch Despite the decline, 80% of derivatives traders remain long on DOGE Price dropped from $0.27 peak to [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Drops 18% as Weekend Massacre Wipes Out Recent Gains appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08445-4.17%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02417-5.17%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/22 16:17
Share
Ethereum Price Eyes $9K In 2025; Analysts Believe Layer Brett Could 120x In The Same Window

Ethereum Price Eyes $9K In 2025; Analysts Believe Layer Brett Could 120x In The Same Window

The post Ethereum Price Eyes $9K In 2025; Analysts Believe Layer Brett Could 120x In The Same Window appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum price momentum is heading toward an ambitious target of $9,000 by 2025. However, discussions within crypto circles suggest that ETH may not be the only crypto  making headlines. Analysts are buzzing about LBRETT, an emerging meme token that some believe could experience explosive growth, with projections of up to 120x returns over the same period. Here’s why this could be a game changer: Is Layer Brett (LBRETT) The Next Big Meme Coin Sensation?  Layer Brett runs on Ethereum, but it doesn’t play by the tired rules of tokens that promise the world, jam the network, and leave users holding the bag. This is mainly because its foundation was built for speed, scale and brutal efficiency. Transactions settle almost instantly, and gas fees are so low they barely register, making it practical in a world where no one wants to spend five dollars to move fifty cents. This single advantage pushes Layer Brett into the same weight class as Optimism, Arbitrum, and zkSync, though its story carries none of their corporate polish. As evident from its ecosystem, Layer Brett was not a product born in a boardroom, wrapped in investor gloss and polished strategy decks. Instead, it was built by a community that wanted to own the rails they were running on, and that raw intent bleeds into its design.  Layer Brett’s staking follows the same ethos such that holders can stake their LBRETT tokens with ETH, USDT, or BNB, with no gatekeepers, no KYC checks, and no middlemen. Just users in full control of their money. But Layer Brett doesn’t stop at function. This is mainly because its architecture folds in gamified layers, NFT integrations, and transparent tokenomics that show exactly where value flows.  Rather than a black box where trust is demanded, users see the mechanics and…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.08162-7.71%
Threshold
T$0.01534-5.71%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,017.7-3.77%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 16:24
Share
Markets move sideways as global stocks lack direction

Markets move sideways as global stocks lack direction

U.S. stocks were flat after last week's record highs, with futures slightly down across major indexes.
Union
U$0.01194-10.15%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-7.35%
Major
MAJOR$0.13756-12.67%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 16:33
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Drops 18% as Weekend Massacre Wipes Out Recent Gains

Ethereum Price Eyes $9K In 2025; Analysts Believe Layer Brett Could 120x In The Same Window

Markets move sideways as global stocks lack direction

UAE Signs Crypto Tax Reporting Agreement, Opens Industry Consultation

Pump.fun has accounted for 95% of Memecoin issuance platform revenue for 7 consecutive weeks