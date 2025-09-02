lxuan.eth spent $8.51 million in the past hour to buy 77.21 cbBTC

PANews reported on September 2nd that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, lxuan.eth spent $8.51 million in the past hour in a rebound trend to buy 77.21 cbBTC in a cycle, with an average price of $110,230, and currently has a floating profit of $18,000.
Currently, he has pledged a total of 77.21 cbBTC to borrow 5.318 million USDC, with a health level of 1.25.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.