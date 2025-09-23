The post Lyno AI Draws Whales While ADA Stalls appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The presale scene of September 2025 is characterized by a few excellent projects. Lyno AI has been at the forefront, attracting key investors because the ADA of Cardano is not doing well in terms of governance delay and a price of $0.86. This turn represents an important shift in the behaviour of whales and the sentiment in the market towards altcoins and tokenized ETFs. Stable developments in ADA are indicative of frustrations regarding slow upgrades and ETF losses. The investors are reluctant because the token clings to the ground yet is not recording much momentum. In the meantime, the presale market is gaining momentum with such projects as Lyno AI, BullZilla, Layer Brett, PepeNode, and Maxi Doge producing more and more traction and institutional interest. Lyno AI: The Whale Magnet is on the brink of boom. Lyno AI presale is at the Early Bird phase and has a very attractive price of 0.05 per token and the next level is 0.055. A total of 661,198 tokens have already been sold which has raised $33,059 out of an ultimate target price of $0.10. Whales and institutions are taking strong interest in this performance. More sophisticated AI-based cross-chain arbitrage allows Lyno to enable mass market access to previously large player-only profit opportunities. Smart contracts of the project are audited by Cyberscope , which forms the basis of investor confidence. The tokenomics are heavy-handed, and there is a burn of 30% protocol fee and fee sharing to holders. The giveaway by Lyno also encourages presale buyers who buy tokens of a minimum value of 100 dollars to win a share of 100K tokens that are equally shared among ten investors. This also contributes to FOMO because shoppers rush to get a place before the price increases. Summary: Get yourself ahead of the wave.… The post Lyno AI Draws Whales While ADA Stalls appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The presale scene of September 2025 is characterized by a few excellent projects. Lyno AI has been at the forefront, attracting key investors because the ADA of Cardano is not doing well in terms of governance delay and a price of $0.86. This turn represents an important shift in the behaviour of whales and the sentiment in the market towards altcoins and tokenized ETFs. Stable developments in ADA are indicative of frustrations regarding slow upgrades and ETF losses. The investors are reluctant because the token clings to the ground yet is not recording much momentum. In the meantime, the presale market is gaining momentum with such projects as Lyno AI, BullZilla, Layer Brett, PepeNode, and Maxi Doge producing more and more traction and institutional interest. Lyno AI: The Whale Magnet is on the brink of boom. Lyno AI presale is at the Early Bird phase and has a very attractive price of 0.05 per token and the next level is 0.055. A total of 661,198 tokens have already been sold which has raised $33,059 out of an ultimate target price of $0.10. Whales and institutions are taking strong interest in this performance. More sophisticated AI-based cross-chain arbitrage allows Lyno to enable mass market access to previously large player-only profit opportunities. Smart contracts of the project are audited by Cyberscope , which forms the basis of investor confidence. The tokenomics are heavy-handed, and there is a burn of 30% protocol fee and fee sharing to holders. The giveaway by Lyno also encourages presale buyers who buy tokens of a minimum value of 100 dollars to win a share of 100K tokens that are equally shared among ten investors. This also contributes to FOMO because shoppers rush to get a place before the price increases. Summary: Get yourself ahead of the wave.…

Lyno AI Draws Whales While ADA Stalls

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 19:24
Boom
BOOM$0.007763-6.34%
GET
GET$0.00622+4.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08593-1.22%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24167-4.64%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.0000131-2.01%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1246-2.04%
Cardano
ADA$0.8224-0.45%

The presale scene of September 2025 is characterized by a few excellent projects. Lyno AI has been at the forefront, attracting key investors because the ADA of Cardano is not doing well in terms of governance delay and a price of $0.86. This turn represents an important shift in the behaviour of whales and the sentiment in the market towards altcoins and tokenized ETFs.

Stable developments in ADA are indicative of frustrations regarding slow upgrades and ETF losses. The investors are reluctant because the token clings to the ground yet is not recording much momentum. In the meantime, the presale market is gaining momentum with such projects as Lyno AI, BullZilla, Layer Brett, PepeNode, and Maxi Doge producing more and more traction and institutional interest.

Lyno AI: The Whale Magnet is on the brink of boom.

Lyno AI presale is at the Early Bird phase and has a very attractive price of 0.05 per token and the next level is 0.055. A total of 661,198 tokens have already been sold which has raised $33,059 out of an ultimate target price of $0.10. Whales and institutions are taking strong interest in this performance. More sophisticated AI-based cross-chain arbitrage allows Lyno to enable mass market access to previously large player-only profit opportunities. Smart contracts of the project are audited by Cyberscope , which forms the basis of investor confidence.

The tokenomics are heavy-handed, and there is a burn of 30% protocol fee and fee sharing to holders. The giveaway by Lyno also encourages presale buyers who buy tokens of a minimum value of 100 dollars to win a share of 100K tokens that are equally shared among ten investors. This also contributes to FOMO because shoppers rush to get a place before the price increases.

Summary: Get yourself ahead of the wave.

The synergistic approach of innovative AI technology, cross-chain execution, and solid governance makes Lyno AI gain momentum over ADA and others that are stagnating. The presale provides a unique opportunity to be involved early with support of Cyberscope audits and the expanding whale interest. The investors have to move fast to purchase into the Early Bird stage of Lyno AI before the price increases to be at 0.055 and beyond. There is no time to lose, grab a handful of $LYNO tokens and be in a good position to explode when the time is right.

 For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Contact Details:

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/5-hottest-presales-in-2025-lyno-ai-draws-whales-while-ada-stalls/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

For years, people in crypto have been asking the same question: what’s the next Ethereum killer? Some projects have claimed the title, but few have come close to challenging Ethereum’s dominance. Lyno (LYNO), a fresh entrant, is beginning to catch attention in the crypto space. It is choosing its own lane with an AI-driven blockchain […] The post Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CATCH
CATCH$0.0238-15.30%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245-1.81%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01774-10.58%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 14:55
Share
Ripple, DBS, Franklin Templeton Partner to Drive Institutional RLUSD Adoption on XRP Ledger

Ripple, DBS, Franklin Templeton Partner to Drive Institutional RLUSD Adoption on XRP Ledger

The post Ripple, DBS, Franklin Templeton Partner to Drive Institutional RLUSD Adoption on XRP Ledger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple, DBS, and Franklin Templeton are launching a high-powered tokenized asset framework that brings institutional-grade liquidity, yield access, and real-time portfolio rebalancing to onchain finance. Ripple, DBS, and Franklin Templeton Unveil Game-Changing Tokenized Asset Framework Ripple announced on Sept. 18 that it is partnering with DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Franklin Templeton “to provide accredited […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ripple-dbs-franklin-templeton-partner-to-drive-institutional-rlusd-adoption-on-xrp-ledger/
RealLink
REAL$0.06041+1.39%
SQUID MEME
GAME$31.7412+5.77%
XRP
XRP$2.8604+0.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:33
Share
This Startup Hit A $3.25 Billion Valuation Building Software To Fix Drug Pricing

This Startup Hit A $3.25 Billion Valuation Building Software To Fix Drug Pricing

The post This Startup Hit A $3.25 Billion Valuation Building Software To Fix Drug Pricing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Judi Health founders Ryan Kelly (left) and AJ Loiacono Judi Health AJ Loiacono launched Capital Rx eight years ago to break through all the hidden fees in drug pricing. Now with $252 million in new funding, the firm, renamed Judi Health, has broader medical costs in its sights. AJ Loiacono knew he truly had something after dogfooding his medical benefits administration software on his own company. Not only did he see year-over-year cost savings of 11% for the 1,800 members of the health plan, including employees and their families, but claims processing time dropped from more than six months to a maximum of 18 days. Better still, he got those cost savings even as he offered improved benefits to his workers. “We were able to see a reduction per member per month on all costs because we are stripping out these fees and additional fees that are encumbering the plan,” Loiacono told Forbes. With the test done, Loiacono’s firm, which started in the messy world of pharmacy benefits under the name Capital Rx, is now rolling out medical claims administration to businesses and third-party administrators. To do so, the newly renamed Judi Health has raised $252 million in equity funding led by Wellington Management and General Catalyst. The deal brings total funding to $607 million and values the company at $3.25 billion, more than double the $1.5 billion it was worth at its previous funding in March 2024. Firms that include Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Generation Investment Management, which is chaired by former vice president Al Gore, also invested. The funding was so oversubscribed that eager investors also purchased a more than $150 million stake from the company’s early backers. Loiacono plans to discuss the new investment on Wednesday when he rings the bell at the New York Stock…
1
1$0.014375+91.20%
SIX
SIX$0.02084-0.38%
Vice
VICE$0.03625+17.20%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 19:31
Share

Trending News

More

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

Ripple, DBS, Franklin Templeton Partner to Drive Institutional RLUSD Adoption on XRP Ledger

This Startup Hit A $3.25 Billion Valuation Building Software To Fix Drug Pricing

Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone

$11.3 billion in ETH is being withdrawn from staking. What does Vitalik Buterin think?