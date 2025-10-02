Lyno AI Headlines September Presale News

The crypto scene of this September is dominated by Lyno AI which continues its presale within the Early Bird phase. The demand is growing rapidly at 0.05 per token with 806,644 tokens already sold and has collected 40,332 funds with a final target price of 0.10.

Lyno AI Presale Frenzy: 806,644 Tokens Gone—Will You Still Hesitate at $0.05?

The presale will be accompanied by a special giveaway: those who purchase more than 100 worth in tokens will be eligible to win 1/100 of 100,000 $LYNO tokens in the form of 10 prizes of 10,000 each. This fact makes the rising popularity of Lyno AI more urgent.

A Giveaway Meant to Test You: Will You Compete for 100,000 Tokens or Let Others Win?

Lyno AI is already gaining market interest with promises of a possible 7800% ROI, which is significantly higher than returns in recent years by key crypto winners. This is based on the next-generation AI-driven cross-chain arbitrage trading platform by Lyno, which offers real-time arbitrage opportunities on 15 or more blockchains, which has historically provided a gap to retail investors.

The site has an AI-based intelligence audited by Cyberscope to secure the platform, which is optimized to execute a trade with lightning-fast algorithms that track Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Arbitrum, among others. Lyno.ai provides a fair playing field by enabling the proliferation of the complex trades that only institutional players had access to previously.

7,800% ROI on the Table—Will You Claim It or Watch Another Solana Pass You By?

A decision that investors ought to contemplate is to invest their tokens promptly before the price increases to $0.055 during the second round of the presale. The multi-layer security, community-controlled protocol, and self-trading AI engine of Lyno set it apart in this emerging market.

The time to purchase at this initial price is closing rapidly with a record of more than 800,000 tokens sold during the ongoing Early Bird sale. The audited platform and the continuing giveaway strengthen the trust and introduce some appealing incentives to the participants.

Price Jump to $0.055 Is Imminent—Do You Have the Courage to Move Before Others?

The people who failed to catch the explosive 21,000% gain of the rise of Solana now find Lyno AI, which analysts predict would return profits of more than 7800%. It is a unique opportunity for retail investors to become members of a developed AI-powered arbitrage network at an early price level.

Before the next round of presales, investors are urged to rush and grab Lyno tokens in the Early Bird presale before the price hikes. State-of-the-art technology, solid security audits, and the benefits it brings to the community make Lyno AI a major player in this crypto market shakeup.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.