Lyno AI Hits Major Milestone With AI-Powered Utility Buzz

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 15:31
Lyno AI is rapidly becoming the most suitable crypto presale to invest in as it has already reached a significant milestone during its Early Bird phase. Having sold 497,974 tokens and raised 24,898 dollars, the level of interest among investors is skyrocketing. The trading utility of the project, which is driven by AI, makes the project unique in a saturated presale sector.

Unmatched AI Utility Driving Demand

Lyno AI exploits autonomous algorithms to search across 15 blockchains to identify cross-chain arbitrage opportunities. This is a milliseconds flash loans and trades system based on AI, providing retail investors with more powerful technology. The audited smart contracts that are offered through the platform by Cyberscope provide safety and trust.

Surging Presale Momentum With Real Rewards

At present, the value of a token is $0.05, but at the next level, it will be $0.055. The ultimate target value is 0.10 which doubles the value potential of initial supporters. The presale users who spend more than 100 dollars have an opportunity to take part in a giveaway with the possibility of a portion of the tokens (100K) being split among 10 investors. The time to purchase the tokens before the next price increase is rapidly closing because over half a million of the tokens are already sold.

Why Lyno AI Stands Out in a Hot Market

The larger crypto market is swirling with Bitcoin ETFs attracting inflows of up to $246m and Ethereum putting tests to $5,000. Nevertheless, Lyno AI is the next step, which incorporates the community governance and the AI-assisted approach to the regular returns. In the footsteps of innovations that made Ethereum gain 4100% upside, cross-chain arbitrage ability of Lyno AI puts the retail traders on the same level by having an audited, transparent protocol.

Conclusion: Act Now Before Lyno AI Surges

Early Bird presale stage means that the Early Birds have an opportunity to invest in a next-generation, AI-driven crypto utility at an early stage. Cyberscope audited and with the solid market demand, it is time investors rush and grab Lyno AI tokens before the price soars. It is a critical point of entry to exposure of innovation in automated arbitrage and cross-chain DeFi.

 For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/  

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale 

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI 

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai 

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway 

Contact Details:
LYNO AI
[email protected]

Source: https://finbold.com/best-crypto-presale-to-buy-lyno-ai-hits-major-milestone-with-ai-powered-utility-buzz/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Source: https://finbold.com/best-crypto-presale-to-buy-lyno-ai-hits-major-milestone-with-ai-powered-utility-buzz/
