Lyno AI Is What Happens When ChatGPT Meets DeFi

Lyno AI is an example of advanced artificial intelligence and decentralized finance combined that produces an autonomous decision engine to execute cross-chain arbitrage. It is a platform that is solving the liquidity inefficiency problem in DeFi by enabling real-time risk evaluation and trade execution across 15 blockchains. With Ethereum projected to reach $5,000 by 2025, Lyno AI stands to make the technology more accessible to people in new markets.

$LYNO Solves 2024’s Liquidity Gaps — AI Arbitrage in Milliseconds on DeFi

In 2024, DeFi registered a massive 4.6-billion total value locked on Solana, however, arbitrage business remains disaggregated across networks. Lyno AI uses machine learning to scan liquidity pools and token prices within milliseconds and detects discrepancies, which manual traders fail to notice. This method solves liquidity gaps of 2024 on exchanges such as Uniswap using optimized slippage.

$LYNO’s Neural AI Outruns ChatGPT — Flash Loans, 2500 ETH Trades & 1600% Surge Potential

The neural networks of Lyno AI are an advanced version of the ChatGPT that automatically identifies profitable routes and assesses the volatility and bridge risks. Combined with Chainlink oracles to provide price feeds from reliable sources, the system runs flash loan trades with no initial capital requirements, with an example of a 12-second, profitable by 2,500 ETH pairs. The projections of Ethereum surges by analysts apply the same 1600 percent upside to Lyno AI since it has multi-layer security and a fee-sharing business structure.

$LYNO Early Bird at $0.05 — 100K Giveaway + 100x Goal, Tokens Selling Fast

The Lyno AI Early Bird presale is at the cost of $0.050 per token, followed by the pre sale at 0.055. As of today, 778,843 tokens have been sold, and 38,942 of these were raised to a final goal of 0.100. Early adopters that invest more than 100 dollars can claim the Lyno AI Giveaway, which provides an opportunity to win 100K shared among 10 participants.

$LYNO Presale: AI + DeFi on 15+ Chains, Cyberscope Audited & 1600% Growth Forecast — Don’t Miss the Next Dogecoin Moment

Lyno AI works with Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and 12 other EVM-compatible networks and allows arbitrage to flow smoothly. Community governance enables the $LYNO owners to vote on upgrades and fee structures, and 30% of fees are used to cover staking rewards and token buy-backs. The protocol is audited by Cyberscope to provide multi-layered security to transparently and automatically operated operations.

Lyno AI is at the forefront of integrating AI accuracy with DeFi effectiveness, and analysts predict the growth to increase 1600 per cent just like Dogecoin had its boom- now those that missed the last boom have this chance. Those who want to invest in tokens should rush and buy them during presale before the prices rise and institutional buying gains momentum. Get your presence at lyno.ai to interact with this cross-chain protocol.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

