Lyno AI Presale Momentum Builds as Whales Accumulate Early

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/20 16:02
Lyno AI presale heat surges as whales accumulate in early September 2025. Investors have already bought 641,010 tokens, raising 32,050 at the Early Bird stage at a price of 0.050 each token. The presale moves toward a final price of 0.10 with the next round raising the price of the token to 0.055.

Whales Are Leading the Surge

The build-up of Lyno AI coins by whales is an indicator of institutional confidence. This is after Bitcoin has stabilized at 115,000 and a growing market capitalization of 4.12 trillion. Major investors who thought that Ethereum would rise to $4,300 now see over 2300 percent returns with the AI-driven Lyno. The AI-based arbitrage tools in the project provide retail investors with the opportunity to trade in a more institutional fashion, identifying cross-chain arbitrage opportunities and making profitable trades automatically. This has elicited perceptible whale-induced FOMO long before the subsequent price level of $0.055.

Why Lyno AI Stands Out

Lyno AI provides the next-generation AI-based, cross-chain arbitrage that even the playing field. It provides safe, high-speed trade execution with verified smart contracts to secure trust, unlike competitors, who have not built this system. Its self-directed machine learning tracks more than 15 blockchains in real-time, allowing users to benefit through arbitrage without manual tracking. Community governance on the platform provides direct power to $LYNO holders to decide on upgrades and fee structures. Moreover, early buyers who use more than 100 dollars are receiving a Lyno AI giveaway that will provide them with an opportunity to share in 100K, which is a powerful reason to join early.

Conclusion: Secure Your Position Before the Surge

The presale of Lyno AI is characterized by early whale acquisition and increasing market penetration. Investors are encouraged to move now and purchase tokens at the Early Bird price of $0.050 before the price goes up to $0.055. The presale of Lyno AI is set to explode with Cyberscope -audited security, sophisticated AI tools, and an enticing giveaway. Do not skip this chance and ensure that you have a stake in this pioneering project.

 For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/  

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale 

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI 

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai 

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway 

Contact Details:
LYNO AI
[email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
